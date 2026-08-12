Lenskart Q1 Results: Profit Soars Nearly 4x As Margins Expand; Revenue Up 43%

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s net profit saw a 270% leap or 4x jump in its net profit to Rs 222 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm's profit for the previous year was at Rs 60 crore.

The company's revenue was up 43% to Rs 2,714 crore, compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 76% jump to Rs 588 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin expanded to 21.7% to 17.7%.

The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw a one-time loss of Rs 10.4 crore.

Lenskart Q1 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 270% to Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 60 crore

Revenue Up 43.3% to Rs. 2,714 crore versus Rs. 1,894 crore

Ebitda Up 75.5% to Rs. 588 crore versus Rs. 335 crore

Ebitda Margin at 21.7% versus 17.7%

Q1 FY26 had a one-time loss of Rs. 10.4 crore

Lenskart Share Price Movement

Share price of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. saw a 0.47% downturn to settle at Rs 586.45, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.15% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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