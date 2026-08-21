Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 21

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading at 24,293 as of 6:00 a.m., indicating flat open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.64% and 0.82% respectively. US and European index futures are trading lower during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.86% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.37% lower.

US Market Wrap

A bond rally faded and stocks declined as investors bet the Treasury's plan to rein in borrowing costs would be short-lived. Rising energy prices also fueled inflation concerns. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with Walmart posting its biggest drop since 2022 after weak sales. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.7%, marking a fifth consecutive loss. S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time while S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%, according to Bloomberg.

Asian Market Recap

Asian stocks looked set to track Wall Street lower as the rally in Treasuries lost momentum. Investors expect any US attempts to cap borrowing costs to be short-lived. Equity-index futures signaled a weaker open in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Hang Seng futures were little changed, as per Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Gold was heading for a third straight weekly gain as the US Treasury's surprise increase in buybacks of long-dated debt highlighted debt-burden concerns. Bullion traded near $4,530 an ounce and was set to finish the week up more than 3%. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,522.90 an ounce at 8:11 a.m. in Singapore. Silver advanced 0.1% to $68.16 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also rose, according to Bloomberg.

Oil was set for a big weekly gain as a US push to cut off Iran's economy stoked fears of more market disruption. Brent traded above $93 a barrel, on track for a weekly rise of over 5%. WTI for October slipped toward $86 a barrel after five straight days of gains.

Indian Stock Market Recap

Nifty 50 ended more than 0.6% up after a seven-session losing streak, while Sensex closed 628.04 points, or 0.82%, higher at 77,537.72. The Nifty Midcap 150 rose around 0.4% and the Nifty Smallcap 250 advanced nearlyt 0.6%. The Nifty Realty led sectoral gains with a rise of nearly 1.5%, while the Nifty PSU Bank ended lower for a sixth consecutive session.

Earnings

Manipal Health Enterprises

Revenue up 38.1% At Rs 3,091 Cr Vs Rs 2,238 Cr YoY

EBITDA up 25.6% At Rs 737 Cr Vs Rs 586 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 23.8% Vs 26.2% YoY

Net Profit down 7.5% At Rs 232 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr YoY

One-Time Cost Of Rs 15.5 Cr In Q1

Stocks in News

Indo Borax & Chemicals : Signed an SPA to acquire 64.26% stake in Kronox Lab Sciences for Rs 246.12 Cr and approved an open offer for up to 25.79% additional stake

: Signed an SPA to acquire 64.26% stake in Kronox Lab Sciences for Rs 246.12 Cr and approved an open offer for up to 25.79% additional stake Elgi Equipments : Launched VAYU, a new Made-in-India air compressor brand with a 5–45 kW portfolio, targeting growing manufacturers in India. Signed agreements to buy 18.01% in Constronics Energy Solution for Rs 1.62 crore on August 20, 2026.

: Launched VAYU, a new Made-in-India air compressor brand with a 5–45 kW portfolio, targeting growing manufacturers in India. Signed agreements to buy 18.01% in Constronics Energy Solution for Rs 1.62 crore on August 20, 2026. Shakti Pumps : Invested Rs 5 Cr in its WOS Shakti EV Mobility, taking cumulative investment to Rs 75 Cr; the subsidiary manufactures EV motors and chargers

: Invested Rs 5 Cr in its WOS Shakti EV Mobility, taking cumulative investment to Rs 75 Cr; the subsidiary manufactures EV motors and chargers Venus Remedies : Shareholders approved appointment of Saransh Chaudhary as Executive Director for 5 years and Appointment of Dr. Manu Chaudhary as Joint Managing Director of the company w.e.f. October 01, 2026

: Shareholders approved appointment of Saransh Chaudhary as Executive Director for 5 years and Appointment of Dr. Manu Chaudhary as Joint Managing Director of the company w.e.f. October 01, 2026 Gravita India: Approved a corporate guarantee of up to Rs 100 Cr for credit facilities of up to Rs 600 Cr availed by material subsidiary Rashtriya Metal Industries

Approved a corporate guarantee of up to Rs 100 Cr for credit facilities of up to Rs 600 Cr availed by material subsidiary Rashtriya Metal Industries Lemon Tree Hotels : Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline

: Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline Clean Science & Technology : Incorporated Clean Science International B.V. as a 100% WOS in the Netherlands

: Incorporated Clean Science International B.V. as a 100% WOS in the Netherlands Vedanta Aluminium : Launched two advanced automotive alloys—Copper-Doped Alloy and Vedanta Foundry Alloy (VFA) under its PFA range.

: Launched two advanced automotive alloys—Copper-Doped Alloy and Vedanta Foundry Alloy (VFA) under its PFA range. Puravankara : Provided a Rs 200 Cr corporate guarantee for financial assistance availed by its wholly owned subsidiary Provident Housing from RBL Bank

: Provided a Rs 200 Cr corporate guarantee for financial assistance availed by its wholly owned subsidiary Provident Housing from RBL Bank HDFC Bank : Assigned BBB by S&P and Baa3/Stable by Moody's to proposed USD 1.75 Bn senior notes due 2029/2031.

: Assigned BBB by S&P and Baa3/Stable by Moody's to proposed USD 1.75 Bn senior notes due 2029/2031. Hindustan Aeronautics : Infotech HAL, its 50:50 JV, was dissolved by NCLT Bengaluru.

: Infotech HAL, its 50:50 JV, was dissolved by NCLT Bengaluru. CMR Green Technologies : YES BANK enhanced CMR Green's working capital facility from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore on 20 August 2026.

: YES BANK enhanced CMR Green's working capital facility from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore on 20 August 2026. RailTel : Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis.

: Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited : Entered a 5-year O&M agreement for 250-bed Arete Hospital, Hyderabad, with a 9% revenue fee and a call option to acquire the business

: Entered a 5-year O&M agreement for 250-bed Arete Hospital, Hyderabad, with a 9% revenue fee and a call option to acquire the business Ratnaveer Precision Engineering : Approved a Rs 330 Cr rights issue of 1.25 Cr equity shares at Rs 264/share, in a 7:40 ratio. Board approved Seema Sanghavi as WTD for 5 years.

: Approved a Rs 330 Cr rights issue of 1.25 Cr equity shares at Rs 264/share, in a 7:40 ratio. Board approved Seema Sanghavi as WTD for 5 years. Jaykay Enterprises : Approved a Rs 154.29 Cr rights issue of 2.06 Cr partly paid-up shares at Rs 75/share, in a 3:19 ratio

: Approved a Rs 154.29 Cr rights issue of 2.06 Cr partly paid-up shares at Rs 75/share, in a 3:19 ratio SIS : Acquired an additional 10.27 lakh UDS shares for Rs 21.59 Cr, taking its stake to 8.19%. Company bought back 60,000 shares on 20 Aug 2026; cumulative buyback reached 3,05,000 shares.

: Acquired an additional 10.27 lakh UDS shares for Rs 21.59 Cr, taking its stake to 8.19%. Company bought back 60,000 shares on 20 Aug 2026; cumulative buyback reached 3,05,000 shares. TVS Srichakra : Launched Protorq Racing, a new slick racing tyre range, at the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship 2026

: Launched Protorq Racing, a new slick racing tyre range, at the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship 2026 BLS International Services : Acquired additional shares of BLS E-Services for Rs 4.29 Cr, with FY27 cumulative acquisition reaching 2.21%.

: Acquired additional shares of BLS E-Services for Rs 4.29 Cr, with FY27 cumulative acquisition reaching 2.21%. Chambal Fertilisers : Commenced commercial production of prilled High Density Ammonium Nitrate (HDAN) at its Gadepan plant

: Commenced commercial production of prilled High Density Ammonium Nitrate (HDAN) at its Gadepan plant Torrent Power : Appointed Vikas Poddar as CFO & KMP effective 21 August 2026

: Appointed Vikas Poddar as CFO & KMP effective 21 August 2026 Saatvik Green Energy : Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027.

: Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027. RateGain : Sojern, a WOS secured a US$40 Mn credit facility from J.P. Morgan

: Sojern, a WOS secured a US$40 Mn credit facility from J.P. Morgan Kotak Mahindra Bank : S & P assigned a rating of BBB to the USD 650 million 5.478% Senior Notes to be issued / allotted under the USD 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme

: S & P assigned a rating of BBB to the USD 650 million 5.478% Senior Notes to be issued / allotted under the USD 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme Anant Raj : Received RERA registration for new “The Estate One” luxury residential project in Gurugram, with ~1.22 Mn sq. ft. built-up potential

: Received RERA registration for new “The Estate One” luxury residential project in Gurugram, with ~1.22 Mn sq. ft. built-up potential Spectrum Electrical Industries : Shareholders Approved Rs 325 Cr preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and marquee investors

: Shareholders Approved Rs 325 Cr preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and marquee investors PNB Housing Finance Limited : assigned a rating of ‘IND AAA'/Stable' to the additional Non-Convertible Debentures

: assigned a rating of ‘IND AAA'/Stable' to the additional Non-Convertible Debentures Tata Motors : Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr

: Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr L&T Finance : Allotted Rs 235 Cr NCDs through private placement at 7.7942% p.a., maturing June 2031.

: Allotted Rs 235 Cr NCDs through private placement at 7.7942% p.a., maturing June 2031. Power Grid : Proposed Rs 40,000 Cr enhancement in borrowing limits - overall limit to Rs 2.2 lakh Cr and domestic debt limit to Rs 35,000 Cr

: Proposed Rs 40,000 Cr enhancement in borrowing limits - overall limit to Rs 2.2 lakh Cr and domestic debt limit to Rs 35,000 Cr Rane (Madras) - Completes Acquisition of Friction Business of Hindustan Composites

- Completes Acquisition of Friction Business of Hindustan Composites PDS - To sell remaining 49% stake in DBS Lifestyle India for Rs 9.2 Cr

- To sell remaining 49% stake in DBS Lifestyle India for Rs 9.2 Cr Sanathan Textiles - announces Commercial Production from Expanded Technical Textiles Capacity at Silvassa.

- announces Commercial Production from Expanded Technical Textiles Capacity at Silvassa. Karur Vysya Bank - increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors

- increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors Choice International - completes acquisition of Choice Proptech Solutions for Rs 6.22 crore; entity becomes direct wholly owned subsidiary.

- completes acquisition of Choice Proptech Solutions for Rs 6.22 crore; entity becomes direct wholly owned subsidiary. Adani Power - APTEL allows company's appeal, sets aside MERC order; directs MERC to recompute Change in Law compensation in line with APTEL's earlier judgment.

- APTEL allows company's appeal, sets aside MERC order; directs MERC to recompute Change in Law compensation in line with APTEL's earlier judgment. Walchandnagar Industrie s receives Rs 30.53 crore order from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for fabrication and supply of HS200 motorcase segments for Gaganyaan; execution over 4 years.

s receives Rs 30.53 crore order from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for fabrication and supply of HS200 motorcase segments for Gaganyaan; execution over 4 years. Bikaji Foods - Reappoints Deepak Agarwal as CMD for 3 yrs from Feb 1, 2027

- Reappoints Deepak Agarwal as CMD for 3 yrs from Feb 1, 2027 Diamond Power - Copper wire drawing and cable line commissioned; 1,500 MT/month commercial production begins Aug. 20, 2026.

- Copper wire drawing and cable line commissioned; 1,500 MT/month commercial production begins Aug. 20, 2026. AYM Syntex – flooding temporarily disrupted several AYM Syntex facilities and warehouses; damage and impact under assessment.

– flooding temporarily disrupted several AYM Syntex facilities and warehouses; damage and impact under assessment. Siemens : Supreme Court dismisses GST Department's SLP against Gujarat High Court order quashing Rs 34.83 crore GST show-cause notice; litigation concluded in company's favour.

: Supreme Court dismisses GST Department's SLP against Gujarat High Court order quashing Rs 34.83 crore GST show-cause notice; litigation concluded in company's favour. Samvardhana Motherson International Limite d - has informed the Stock Exchange regarding incorporation of subsidiary namely MHSCL JVC Holding Limited in Dubai.

d - has informed the Stock Exchange regarding incorporation of subsidiary namely MHSCL JVC Holding Limited in Dubai. Tata Steel - completes acquisition of 23% stake in TM International Logistics from IQ for Rs 335 crore; stake rises to 74%, making TMILL a subsidiary

- completes acquisition of 23% stake in TM International Logistics from IQ for Rs 335 crore; stake rises to 74%, making TMILL a subsidiary Prataap Snacks - executed SPA on August 19, 2026 to acquire 100% of RLOP Food Processing Private Limited.

- executed SPA on August 19, 2026 to acquire 100% of RLOP Food Processing Private Limited. Paradeep Phosphates - Expands its Crop-Specific Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of JAI KISAAN NAVRATNA CROPFIT

- Expands its Crop-Specific Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of JAI KISAAN NAVRATNA CROPFIT TeamLease - divests entire 30% stake in Crystal HR for Rs 10.12 crore; JV will cease after buyback.

- divests entire 30% stake in Crystal HR for Rs 10.12 crore; JV will cease after buyback. DMart - allotted Rs 200 crore commercial paper on 20 August 2026, maturing 18 November 2026 at 6.50%. Opened new store in Navsari, Amravati, Maharashtra; total stores now 507.

- allotted Rs 200 crore commercial paper on 20 August 2026, maturing 18 November 2026 at 6.50%. Opened new store in Navsari, Amravati, Maharashtra; total stores now 507. Rallis India - Bhaskar Swaminathan exits as CFO on Nov 4, 2026; Sridhar Radhakrishnan appointed CFO effective same date.

- Bhaskar Swaminathan exits as CFO on Nov 4, 2026; Sridhar Radhakrishnan appointed CFO effective same date. RITES - extends CMD Rahul Mithal's tenure beyond Oct 6, 2026 until June 30, 2027.

- extends CMD Rahul Mithal's tenure beyond Oct 6, 2026 until June 30, 2027. L&T Finance - allotted 23,500 NCDs worth Rs235 crore on private placement basis on August 20, 2026.

What to Watch



Global News

India

10:30 am, 21Aug:

HSBC Composite PMI Flash

HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash

HSBC Services PMI Flash



USA

Initial Jobless Claims

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

15 Yr & 30 Yr Mortgage Rate



Japan

Inflation Rate

S & P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash

S & P Global Services PMI Flash

S & P Global Composite PMI Flash



China (Tentative)

Foreign Direct Investment



Board Meetings

Federal Bank Limited- to decide on Fundraising

ICICI Bank Limited- to decide on Fundraising



Corporate Action

Goodluck India Limited- Bonus 2:1



Lock In Shares

Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited- 2 mn shares, 2 % of total outstanding



IPO Openings

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated precious metals company in India that operates across the entire gold and silver value chain, covering raw metal procurement, in-house refining, bulk bullion trading, digital gold retail, and wholesale B2B spot trading for jewellers. The website also enables gold systematic investment plans (SIPs)

Total issue size is Rs. 825 crores.The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares aggregating to Rs 620.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.26 crore shares aggregating to Rs 205.00 crores. It opens for subscription on Aug 21, 2026 and closes on Aug 25, 2026.

Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 94,282.47 66,252.05 34,948.90 Profit After Tax 348.30 227.19 75.97 EBITDA 385.95 304.09 103.92 EBITDA Margin (%) 0.41 0.46 0.30



AGM

SML Mahindra, Mangalam Cement, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, CSB Bank, KEC Intl, Neogen Chemicals, Tourism Finance, LG Electronics, Federal Bank, Lloyds Engineer, VIP Industries, Bondada Engineering.

Bulk/Block Deals

Amrutanjan

Envision India Fund sold 2.13 lakh shares at Rs 523.58/share.

Asiantiles

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 19.87 lakh shares at Rs 45.41/share.

Avadhsugar

HRTI Private Limited bought 7,160 shares at Rs 798.35/share.

QE Securities LLP sold 1,748 shares at Rs 792.36/share.

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd

Silver Line Ventures Private Limited bought 55,000 shares at Rs 523.35/share.

Indoborax

HRTI Private Limited bought 40,442 shares at Rs 479.66/share.

Kfintech

General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd sold 1.51 crore shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Invesco Mutual Fund bought 43.24 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 25.62 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 20.00 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

HSBC Mutual Fund bought 17.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.81 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 9.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

ALSO READ: Accel, Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund To Sell Rs 600 Crore Stake In Amagi Media Labs Via Block Deal

Marsons

PSL Limited bought 10.00 lakh shares at Rs 109.77/share.

Morepenlab

HRTI Private Limited sold 99,155 shares at Rs 93.72/share.

Ratnaveer

HRTI Private Limited bought 96,136 shares at Rs 263.97/share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 90,268 shares at Rs 263.59/share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 35,820 shares at Rs 263.88/share.

Sanginita

Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 19.67 lakh shares at Rs 61.76/share.

Guttikonda Rajasekhar sold 8.40 lakh shares at Rs 62.03/share.

Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP bought 3.80 lakh shares at Rs 60.93/share.

SBC Exports

Deepika Gupta bought 26.17 lakh shares at Rs 39.70/share.

Shantigold

HRTI Private Limited sold 3.53 lakh shares at Rs 248.74/share.

TFCILTD

HRTI Private Limited sold 14.64 lakh shares at Rs 131.44/share.

Zaggle

HRTI Private Limited bought 28,277 shares at Rs 193.97/share.

Kfintech

General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd sold 1.51 crore shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Invesco Mutual Fund bought 43.24 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 25.62 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 20.00 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

HSBC Mutual Fund bought 17.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.81 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 9.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 5.41 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 5.19 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Societe Generale bought 5.19 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.

Amrutanjan

Pari Washington India Master Fund, Ltd. bought 5.83 lakh shares at Rs 500.00/share.

DSP Mutual Fund sold 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 500.01/share.

Apollopipe

HR Global Manufacturing Private Limited sold 3.99 lakh shares at Rs 589.86/share.

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 10,113 shares at Rs 532.11/share.

Pfizer

Quant Mutual Fund bought 2.68 lakh shares at Rs 4,899.97/share.

Insider Trading

Senco Gold Ltd - Jai Hanuman Shri Siddhivinayak Trust Trustee – Mr. Suvankar Sen & Mrs. Joita Sen, Promoter, bought 3,250 shares.

Nirlon Ltd - Shital Trading & Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Promoter Group, sold 5,000 shares





Trading Tweaks



Price band change from 10% to 5%

Happy Forgings Limited



Price band change from 20% to 10%

Morepen Laboratories Limited

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited





List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited

Marine Electricals (India) Limited

Prabha Energy Limited

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited



List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Aarti Pharmalabs Limited

Kolte - Patil Developers Limited

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited

Rolex Rings Limited

Sudeep Pharma Limited



F&O Cues

Nifty Aug futures is down 0.72% to 24,290.50 at a premium of 59 points.

Nifty Options 25th Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.



Securities Under Ban for 21st August

BANDHANBNK

MANAPPURAM

SAIL



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