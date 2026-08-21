Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 21

Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading at 24,293 as of 6:00 a.m., indicating flat open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.64% and 0.82% respectively. US and European index futures are trading lower during Asian trading hours.
- S&P 500 futures trade 0.86% lower.
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.37% lower.
US Market Wrap
A bond rally faded and stocks declined as investors bet the Treasury's plan to rein in borrowing costs would be short-lived. Rising energy prices also fueled inflation concerns. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with Walmart posting its biggest drop since 2022 after weak sales. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.7%, marking a fifth consecutive loss. S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time while S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%, according to Bloomberg.
Asian Market Recap
Asian stocks looked set to track Wall Street lower as the rally in Treasuries lost momentum. Investors expect any US attempts to cap borrowing costs to be short-lived. Equity-index futures signaled a weaker open in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Hang Seng futures were little changed, as per Bloomberg.
Commodity Check
Gold was heading for a third straight weekly gain as the US Treasury's surprise increase in buybacks of long-dated debt highlighted debt-burden concerns. Bullion traded near $4,530 an ounce and was set to finish the week up more than 3%. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,522.90 an ounce at 8:11 a.m. in Singapore. Silver advanced 0.1% to $68.16 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also rose, according to Bloomberg.
Oil was set for a big weekly gain as a US push to cut off Iran's economy stoked fears of more market disruption. Brent traded above $93 a barrel, on track for a weekly rise of over 5%. WTI for October slipped toward $86 a barrel after five straight days of gains.
Indian Stock Market Recap
Nifty 50 ended more than 0.6% up after a seven-session losing streak, while Sensex closed 628.04 points, or 0.82%, higher at 77,537.72. The Nifty Midcap 150 rose around 0.4% and the Nifty Smallcap 250 advanced nearlyt 0.6%. The Nifty Realty led sectoral gains with a rise of nearly 1.5%, while the Nifty PSU Bank ended lower for a sixth consecutive session.
Earnings
Manipal Health Enterprises
- Revenue up 38.1% At Rs 3,091 Cr Vs Rs 2,238 Cr YoY
- EBITDA up 25.6% At Rs 737 Cr Vs Rs 586 Cr YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 23.8% Vs 26.2% YoY
- Net Profit down 7.5% At Rs 232 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr YoY
- One-Time Cost Of Rs 15.5 Cr In Q1
Stocks in News
- Indo Borax & Chemicals: Signed an SPA to acquire 64.26% stake in Kronox Lab Sciences for Rs 246.12 Cr and approved an open offer for up to 25.79% additional stake
- Elgi Equipments: Launched VAYU, a new Made-in-India air compressor brand with a 5–45 kW portfolio, targeting growing manufacturers in India. Signed agreements to buy 18.01% in Constronics Energy Solution for Rs 1.62 crore on August 20, 2026.
- Shakti Pumps: Invested Rs 5 Cr in its WOS Shakti EV Mobility, taking cumulative investment to Rs 75 Cr; the subsidiary manufactures EV motors and chargers
- Venus Remedies: Shareholders approved appointment of Saransh Chaudhary as Executive Director for 5 years and Appointment of Dr. Manu Chaudhary as Joint Managing Director of the company w.e.f. October 01, 2026
- Gravita India: Approved a corporate guarantee of up to Rs 100 Cr for credit facilities of up to Rs 600 Cr availed by material subsidiary Rashtriya Metal Industries
- Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened its Hotel in Bharuch with 85 rooms, taking its Gujarat portfolio to 12 operational hotels, with 20 more in the pipeline
- Clean Science & Technology: Incorporated Clean Science International B.V. as a 100% WOS in the Netherlands
- Vedanta Aluminium: Launched two advanced automotive alloys—Copper-Doped Alloy and Vedanta Foundry Alloy (VFA) under its PFA range.
- Puravankara: Provided a Rs 200 Cr corporate guarantee for financial assistance availed by its wholly owned subsidiary Provident Housing from RBL Bank
- HDFC Bank: Assigned BBB by S&P and Baa3/Stable by Moody's to proposed USD 1.75 Bn senior notes due 2029/2031.
- Hindustan Aeronautics: Infotech HAL, its 50:50 JV, was dissolved by NCLT Bengaluru.
- CMR Green Technologies: YES BANK enhanced CMR Green's working capital facility from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore on 20 August 2026.
- RailTel: Secured a Rs 164.79 Cr order from Western Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network on a 60-month rental basis.
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited: Entered a 5-year O&M agreement for 250-bed Arete Hospital, Hyderabad, with a 9% revenue fee and a call option to acquire the business
- Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Approved a Rs 330 Cr rights issue of 1.25 Cr equity shares at Rs 264/share, in a 7:40 ratio. Board approved Seema Sanghavi as WTD for 5 years.
- Jaykay Enterprises: Approved a Rs 154.29 Cr rights issue of 2.06 Cr partly paid-up shares at Rs 75/share, in a 3:19 ratio
- SIS: Acquired an additional 10.27 lakh UDS shares for Rs 21.59 Cr, taking its stake to 8.19%. Company bought back 60,000 shares on 20 Aug 2026; cumulative buyback reached 3,05,000 shares.
- TVS Srichakra: Launched Protorq Racing, a new slick racing tyre range, at the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship 2026
- BLS International Services: Acquired additional shares of BLS E-Services for Rs 4.29 Cr, with FY27 cumulative acquisition reaching 2.21%.
- Chambal Fertilisers: Commenced commercial production of prilled High Density Ammonium Nitrate (HDAN) at its Gadepan plant
- Torrent Power: Appointed Vikas Poddar as CFO & KMP effective 21 August 2026
- Saatvik Green Energy: Received a Rs 190 Cr order for supply of solar PV modules, to be executed by March 2027.
- RateGain: Sojern, a WOS secured a US$40 Mn credit facility from J.P. Morgan
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: S & P assigned a rating of BBB to the USD 650 million 5.478% Senior Notes to be issued / allotted under the USD 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme
- Anant Raj: Received RERA registration for new “The Estate One” luxury residential project in Gurugram, with ~1.22 Mn sq. ft. built-up potential
- Spectrum Electrical Industries: Shareholders Approved Rs 325 Cr preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and marquee investors
- PNB Housing Finance Limited: assigned a rating of ‘IND AAA'/Stable' to the additional Non-Convertible Debentures
- Tata Motors: Restored normal operations at Sanand plants after flood disruption; estimated damage Rs 35–40 Cr
- L&T Finance: Allotted Rs 235 Cr NCDs through private placement at 7.7942% p.a., maturing June 2031.
- Power Grid: Proposed Rs 40,000 Cr enhancement in borrowing limits - overall limit to Rs 2.2 lakh Cr and domestic debt limit to Rs 35,000 Cr
- Rane (Madras) - Completes Acquisition of Friction Business of Hindustan Composites
- PDS - To sell remaining 49% stake in DBS Lifestyle India for Rs 9.2 Cr
- Sanathan Textiles - announces Commercial Production from Expanded Technical Textiles Capacity at Silvassa.
- Karur Vysya Bank - increases MCLR by 5-25 bps across tenors
- Choice International - completes acquisition of Choice Proptech Solutions for Rs 6.22 crore; entity becomes direct wholly owned subsidiary.
- Adani Power - APTEL allows company's appeal, sets aside MERC order; directs MERC to recompute Change in Law compensation in line with APTEL's earlier judgment.
- Walchandnagar Industries receives Rs 30.53 crore order from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for fabrication and supply of HS200 motorcase segments for Gaganyaan; execution over 4 years.
- Bikaji Foods - Reappoints Deepak Agarwal as CMD for 3 yrs from Feb 1, 2027
- Diamond Power - Copper wire drawing and cable line commissioned; 1,500 MT/month commercial production begins Aug. 20, 2026.
- AYM Syntex – flooding temporarily disrupted several AYM Syntex facilities and warehouses; damage and impact under assessment.
- Siemens: Supreme Court dismisses GST Department's SLP against Gujarat High Court order quashing Rs 34.83 crore GST show-cause notice; litigation concluded in company's favour.
- Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - has informed the Stock Exchange regarding incorporation of subsidiary namely MHSCL JVC Holding Limited in Dubai.
- Tata Steel - completes acquisition of 23% stake in TM International Logistics from IQ for Rs 335 crore; stake rises to 74%, making TMILL a subsidiary
- Prataap Snacks - executed SPA on August 19, 2026 to acquire 100% of RLOP Food Processing Private Limited.
- Paradeep Phosphates - Expands its Crop-Specific Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of JAI KISAAN NAVRATNA CROPFIT
- TeamLease - divests entire 30% stake in Crystal HR for Rs 10.12 crore; JV will cease after buyback.
- DMart - allotted Rs 200 crore commercial paper on 20 August 2026, maturing 18 November 2026 at 6.50%. Opened new store in Navsari, Amravati, Maharashtra; total stores now 507.
- Rallis India - Bhaskar Swaminathan exits as CFO on Nov 4, 2026; Sridhar Radhakrishnan appointed CFO effective same date.
- RITES - extends CMD Rahul Mithal's tenure beyond Oct 6, 2026 until June 30, 2027.
- L&T Finance - allotted 23,500 NCDs worth Rs235 crore on private placement basis on August 20, 2026.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 21: Nifty Reclaims Key Technical Levels But Bearish Tilt Not Ruled Out | Check Key Levels
What to Watch
Global News
India
10:30 am, 21Aug:
HSBC Composite PMI Flash
HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash
HSBC Services PMI Flash
USA
Initial Jobless Claims
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
15 Yr & 30 Yr Mortgage Rate
Japan
Inflation Rate
S & P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash
S & P Global Services PMI Flash
S & P Global Composite PMI Flash
China (Tentative)
Foreign Direct Investment
Board Meetings
Federal Bank Limited- to decide on Fundraising
ICICI Bank Limited- to decide on Fundraising
Corporate Action
Goodluck India Limited- Bonus 2:1
Lock In Shares
Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited- 2 mn shares, 2 % of total outstanding
IPO Openings
Augmont Enterprises is an integrated precious metals company in India that operates across the entire gold and silver value chain, covering raw metal procurement, in-house refining, bulk bullion trading, digital gold retail, and wholesale B2B spot trading for jewellers. The website also enables gold systematic investment plans (SIPs)
Total issue size is Rs. 825 crores.The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares aggregating to Rs 620.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.26 crore shares aggregating to Rs 205.00 crores. It opens for subscription on Aug 21, 2026 and closes on Aug 25, 2026.
|Period Ended
|31 Mar 2026
|31 Mar 2025
|31 Mar 2024
|Total Income
|94,282.47
|66,252.05
|34,948.90
|Profit After Tax
|348.30
|227.19
|75.97
|EBITDA
|385.95
|304.09
|103.92
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|0.41
|0.46
|0.30
AGM
SML Mahindra, Mangalam Cement, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, CSB Bank, KEC Intl, Neogen Chemicals, Tourism Finance, LG Electronics, Federal Bank, Lloyds Engineer, VIP Industries, Bondada Engineering.
Bulk/Block Deals
Amrutanjan
Envision India Fund sold 2.13 lakh shares at Rs 523.58/share.
Asiantiles
Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 19.87 lakh shares at Rs 45.41/share.
Avadhsugar
HRTI Private Limited bought 7,160 shares at Rs 798.35/share.
QE Securities LLP sold 1,748 shares at Rs 792.36/share.
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd
Silver Line Ventures Private Limited bought 55,000 shares at Rs 523.35/share.
Indoborax
HRTI Private Limited bought 40,442 shares at Rs 479.66/share.
Kfintech
General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd sold 1.51 crore shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Invesco Mutual Fund bought 43.24 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 25.62 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 20.00 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
HSBC Mutual Fund bought 17.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.81 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 9.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
ALSO READ: Accel, Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund To Sell Rs 600 Crore Stake In Amagi Media Labs Via Block Deal
Marsons
PSL Limited bought 10.00 lakh shares at Rs 109.77/share.
Morepenlab
HRTI Private Limited sold 99,155 shares at Rs 93.72/share.
Ratnaveer
HRTI Private Limited bought 96,136 shares at Rs 263.97/share.
Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 90,268 shares at Rs 263.59/share.
Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 35,820 shares at Rs 263.88/share.
Sanginita
Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 19.67 lakh shares at Rs 61.76/share.
Guttikonda Rajasekhar sold 8.40 lakh shares at Rs 62.03/share.
Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP bought 3.80 lakh shares at Rs 60.93/share.
SBC Exports
Deepika Gupta bought 26.17 lakh shares at Rs 39.70/share.
Shantigold
HRTI Private Limited sold 3.53 lakh shares at Rs 248.74/share.
TFCILTD
HRTI Private Limited sold 14.64 lakh shares at Rs 131.44/share.
Zaggle
HRTI Private Limited bought 28,277 shares at Rs 193.97/share.
Kfintech
General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd sold 1.51 crore shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Invesco Mutual Fund bought 43.24 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 25.62 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 20.00 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
HSBC Mutual Fund bought 17.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.81 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 9.84 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 5.41 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 5.19 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Societe Generale bought 5.19 lakh shares at Rs 925.00/share.
Amrutanjan
Pari Washington India Master Fund, Ltd. bought 5.83 lakh shares at Rs 500.00/share.
DSP Mutual Fund sold 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 500.01/share.
Apollopipe
HR Global Manufacturing Private Limited sold 3.99 lakh shares at Rs 589.86/share.
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd
Irage Broking Services LLP bought 10,113 shares at Rs 532.11/share.
Pfizer
Quant Mutual Fund bought 2.68 lakh shares at Rs 4,899.97/share.
Insider Trading
Senco Gold Ltd - Jai Hanuman Shri Siddhivinayak Trust Trustee – Mr. Suvankar Sen & Mrs. Joita Sen, Promoter, bought 3,250 shares.
Nirlon Ltd - Shital Trading & Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Promoter Group, sold 5,000 shares
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 5%
Happy Forgings Limited
Price band change from 20% to 10%
Morepen Laboratories Limited
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage
Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited
Marine Electricals (India) Limited
Prabha Energy Limited
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework
Aarti Pharmalabs Limited
Kolte - Patil Developers Limited
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited
Lumax Auto Technologies Limited
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited
Rolex Rings Limited
Sudeep Pharma Limited
F&O Cues
Nifty Aug futures is down 0.72% to 24,290.50 at a premium of 59 points.
Nifty Options 25th Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities Under Ban for 21st August
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