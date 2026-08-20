Accel, Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund To Sell Rs 600 Crore Stake In Amagi Media Labs Via Block Deal

Shares of Amagi Media Labs could be in focus on Friday as existing investors Trudy Holdings and Accel are set to sell up to 5% stake in the company through a block deal, sources told NDTV Profit.

The block deal has been priced at Rs 550 per share, representing a discount of around 4.6% to Amagi Media Labs' previous closing price. The total size of the transaction is estimated at around Rs 600 crore. Kotak is acting as the broker for the deal, while the sellers will be subject to a 90-day lock-in period for any further sale, according to sources.

As of June, Trudy Holdings held a 3.56% stake in Amagi Media Labs. Accel Growth VI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd held 4.31%, while Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd held an 8.17% stake in the company.

The proposed stake sale comes after Amagi Media Labs made its stock market debut earlier this year. The company raised Rs 816 crore through the fresh issue in its January 2026 initial public offering, while existing shareholders sold shares worth around Rs 973 crore through the offer-for-sale component. The IPO was priced in the Rs 343-Rs 361 range and the shares subsequently listed on the exchanges in January.

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Amagi Media Labs is a Bengaluru-based media technology company providing cloud-native solutions for content creation, distribution and monetisation across broadcast, connected TV and streaming platforms. The company has said it works with more than 45% of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.

Amagi Media Labs Share Price Today

Amagi Media Labs shares closed 3.75% higher at Rs 576.45 apiece on Thursday. Despite the day's gains, the stock has fallen 11.45% over the past week and 3.24% over the last month. The shares, however, remain up 64.82% year-to-date.

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