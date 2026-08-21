Gillette India, NALCO, Senco Gold, SJVN Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Gillette India Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO), Senco Gold Ltd., SJVN Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 24, 2026.

Security Name Purpose AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 Gillette India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.0000 GK Energy Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 International Gemological Institute Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5500 India Pesticides Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 National Aluminium Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Naturewings Holidays Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.6000 Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 Senco Gold Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 SJVN Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 24 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 21 will be the beneficiaries, since it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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