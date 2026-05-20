Gold, Silver Price Today, May 20: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices increased marginally while silver rates in India dropped due to weak industrial demand and subdued trends in the global markets. Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said that he had suspended a planned military strike on Iran, indicating that a diplomatic resolution with Tehran might still be achievable, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,840 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,70,990 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was little changed at $4,480.55 an ounce as of 6:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was 0.1% higher at $73.93, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,550 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,330. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,270, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,60,010 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,800 and Rs 1,59,670 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,70,500 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,70,030 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,71,280 and Rs 2,70,920 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,70,710 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,70,140.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (24 Karat

Mumbai: Rs 1,59,550

Delhi: Rs 1,59,270

Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,670

Chennai: Rs 1,60,010

Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,800

Kolkata: Rs 1,59,330

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,70,500

Delhi: Rs 2,70,030

Bengaluru: Rs 2,70,710

Chennai: Rs 2,71,280

Hyderabad: Rs 2,70,920

Kolkata: Rs 2,70,140

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