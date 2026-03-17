Gold, Silver Price Today, March 17: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices in India fell on Tuesday due to profit-booking and a shift in safe-haven demand toward the US dollar and bonds, as crude oil prices surged amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The government also imposed import curbs on silver jewellery studded with cheap diamonds till June 30 this year, according to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,57,810 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,63,130 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold was little changed at $5,005.54 an ounce at 7:05 a.m. in Singapore. Silver edged up 0.1% to $80.90, as reported by Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,57,240 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,57,310. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,57,260.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,57,980, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,57,770 and Rs 1,57,650 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,61,230 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,61,710 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,63,420 and Rs 2,63,070 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,62,860 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,62,300.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,57,240

Delhi: Rs 1,57,260

Bengaluru: Rs 1,57,650

Chennai: Rs 1,57,980

Hyderabad: Rs 1,57,770

Kolkata: Rs 1,57,310

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,61,230

Delhi: Rs 2,61,710

Bengaluru: Rs 2,62,860

Chennai: Rs 2,63,420

Hyderabad: Rs 2,63,070

Kolkata: Rs 2,62,300

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