Gold Rate Today: What Are 24K And 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on August 18?

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India inched up on Tuesday. According to bullions.co.in, 24K gold was quoted at Rs 1,56,210 per 10 grams at the India level, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,39,110 per kg as of 06:38 am.

Gold Price Today In India

At the national level, 24K gold was at Rs 1,56,210 per 10gm and 22K gold at Rs 1,43,193 per 10gm. On a yearly basis, gold has surged 56.76%.

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Notably, Chennai reported the highest gold prices, closely followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The same trend was seen in silver, with Chennai leading and Hyderabad and Bengaluru trailing closely.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major metros based on latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,55,930 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,55,660 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,56,380 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,55,720 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,050 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,180 per 10gm

For 22K gold, Mumbai was at Rs 1,42,936, Delhi at Rs 1,42,688, Chennai at Rs 1,43,348, Kolkata at Rs 142,743, Bengaluru at Rs 1,43,046, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,43,165 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,39,110 per kg at India level. Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,21,177 per kg. Notably, Silver prices have rallied 109.54% over the last one year. It was at Rs 114,110 per kg on August 18, 2025.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,38,680 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,38,270 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,39,370 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,38,360 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,38,870 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,39,060 per kg

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