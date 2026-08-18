Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 18: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near the $91-a-barrel mark, as geopolitical uncertainty kept investors cautious.

At last check, Brent crude futures were down 0.07% at $90.99 a barrel.

Oil prices had surged in the previous session after Iran and the US ruled out extending the memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their conflict. The agreement expired on Monday.

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Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would shift to an offensive stance rather than remain on the defensive if diplomatic efforts with the US fail.

US crude oil futures rose 2.6% in the previous session to settle at $84.50 a barrel, while Brent, the international benchmark, climbed 2.7% to close at $90.87.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, a sustained rise in global oil prices could increase the import bill and add to inflationary pressures. Higher crude prices could also raise the prospect of domestic fuel price revisions.

Petrol Prices On August 18

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On August 18

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

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