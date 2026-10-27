Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 27  

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices inched up as crude oil prices ease from near six-month highs, lowering the expectation of a Fed rate hike as the decision is due this Wednesday.

On Oct. 26, gold futures (Dec. expiry) surged 0.74%, to close at Rs 1,43,073 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Silver futures with Dec. expiry also inched up marginally around 0.4% to settle at Rs 1,95,793.

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The surge in the precious metal prices came alongside the surge in the international prices; however, today, on Oct. 27, Comex gold is again down around 0.29% at $4,026.7 per ounce, while Comex silver is down around 0.5% to $54.06 per ounce, at around 00:39 GMT.

Today, in India, around 6:05 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,43,530 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,96,410 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,569 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,81,679 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,270 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,020 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,680 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,080 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,380 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,490 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,331; Delhi at Rs 1,31,102; Chennai at Rs 1,31,707; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,157; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,432; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,533 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,96,060 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,95,720 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,96,630 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,95,800 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,96,210 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,96,370 per kg

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