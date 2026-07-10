Gold Prices In India: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore And Hyderabad

Gold Prices Today: Gold prices closed at Rs 1,45,350 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, July 9, marginally gaining 0.03% from its previous close of Rs 1,45,300.

Similarly, silver was marginally up by 0.03% to Rs 2,26,450 per 1 kg on MCX yesterday, from its previous close of Rs 2,26,377.

Spot gold price on US Comex was around $4,121.4 per troy ounce, declining 0.47%, while silver was trading at $60.25 per troy ounce on the exchange, losing 0.82% around 7.25 am today, July 10.

Gold and silver prices were under pressure in the international market after the US Federal Reserve reinforced expectations of interest cuts later this year.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Trades Lower At Rs 1.43 Lakh As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

In the capital city Delhi, the yellow metal was at Rs 1,45,360 per 10 grams.

In Mumbai, gold prices stood at Rs 1,45,610 per 10 grams, while in Kolkata, it was at Rs 1,45,410.

Gold prices in Chennai was Rs 1,46,030 per 10 grams.

In Hyderabad, it was at Rs 1,45,840, while in Bangalore, gold price stood at 1,45,720 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices in Major Cities in India

In Delhi, silver prices were at Rs 2,25,920 per kg, while in Mumbai, the price stood at Rs 2,26,310 per kg, followed by Kolkata, it was Rs 2,26,010 per kg.

Similar to gold prices in the southern part of the country, Chennai led with silver price at Rs 2,26,960 per kg, followed by Hyderabad with Rs 2,26,660 per kg, and finally, Bangalore with Rs 2,26,480 per kg.

Also Read: Gold Falls By Rs 2,000, Silver Slumps Rs 7,000 On MCX After Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Is Over

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.