Gold Hallmarking Fee Up 67% To Rs 75 — What Customers Pay Now

Gold Hallmarking Fee: The hallmarking fee for gold articles has been increased by 67%, from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per article.

The revised rate came into effect from September 14, 2026. A minimum charge of Rs 200 will apply to gold consignments.

Gold Hallmarking Fee Raised

The government has increased the hallmarking fee for gold by Rs 30 per article, taking it from Rs 45 to Rs 75.

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The new rate is effective from September 14, 2026. Customers will now be charged Rs 75 for each gold article submitted for hallmarking, subject to a minimum consignment charge of Rs 200.

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What Changes For Customers?

The Rs 200 minimum charge means customers submitting one or two gold articles will pay Rs 200, even though the per-article calculation is lower.

For example, the hallmarking charge for one gold article works out to Rs 75, but the Rs 200 minimum consignment charge will apply.

For two gold articles, the per-article charge works out to Rs 150, so customers will again pay Rs 200.

For three gold articles, the charge comes to Rs 225, which is above the minimum. Customers will therefore pay Rs 225.

Silver Hallmarking Fee Unchanged

There is no change in the hallmarking fee for silver articles. The existing charge of Rs 35 per silver article will continue.

Gold And Silver Prices Today

That said, yellow and white metals remained in focus ahead of US Fed decision later today. Last checked, gold price stood at Rs 151,350 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 231,880 per kg.

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