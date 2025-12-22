GE Vernova T&D India's Share Price Spiked Over 11% Post HVDC Contract

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India soared more than 11% on Monday after the company announced it had bagged a major contract from AESL Projects Limited for the design and establishment of a 2,500 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) VSC Terminal Station.

The project, aimed at evacuating renewable power from Khavda to South Olpad, marks the company’s largest order in over a decade.

According to the company’s filing with the exchanges, the contract involves the design, supply, and execution of HVDC VSC Terminal Station comprising two units of 1,250 MW each. Notably, the project will be executed over multiple years and AESL Projects Limited is a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

The project will facilitate the evacuation of renewable power from KPS 3 at Khavda to South Olpad.