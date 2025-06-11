GE Vernova T&D Share Price: Multibagger Delivers 3,117.8% Returns Over Past 5 Years—Is Stock Still Worth It?

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., a multibagger stock, has delivered staggering 3,117.8% returns over the past five years, with a solid 84.4% gain so far in 2025. The company delivered 2,101.73% returns over the past three years.

Market sentiment remains upbeat, with eight of the nine analysts tracking the stock rating it a ‘buy’ and one suggesting a ‘hold’, as per Bloomberg data.

GE Vernova T&D India is the listed entity of GE Vernova’s Electrification segment in India. With over 100 years of presence in the country, GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.

The company reported a nearly threefold jump in its net profit to Rs 186.49 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company earned a net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

According to a company statement, order bookings during the quarter jumped 124% to Rs 29.9 billion against Rs 13.3 billion in the year-ago period. In FY25, order bookings were Rs 107.8 billion compared to Rs 57.9 billion in FY24, up 86%.

The board recommended a final dividend at the rate of 250% — Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, subject to approval of shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid and a wide range of products, including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation, digital software solutions, turnkey substation solutions, FACTS, HVDC, and maintenance support.

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India declined 0.56% to Rs 2,302.80 apiece, compared to the 0.4% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 66.30% in the last 12 months and 10.93% on a year-to-date basis. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1% from the current market price.