Gail Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps Three-Fold, Revenue Surges 12% At Rs 38,953 Crore

GAIL (India) Ltd. reported a sharp improvement in Q1FY27 earnings result, with consolidated net profit rising more than three-fold sequentially to Rs 4,292 crore as compared to Rs 1,262 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 12% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 38,953 crore from Rs 34,773 crore, reflecting stronger business activity during the period.

Operating performance also improved substantially. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged to Rs 6,348 crore from Rs 1,129 crore in the previous quarter. Consequently, the Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 16.3% from 3.2% sequentially.

GAIL (India) Q1 Results - QoQ

Net profit at Rs 4,292 crore vs Rs 1,262 crore QoQ

Revenue up 12% at Rs 38,953 crore vs Rs 34,773 crore QoQ

EBITDA at Rs 6,348 crore vs Rs 1,129 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 16.3% vs 3.2% QoQ

Separately, the company's board on Friday approved a scheme for the merger of Konkan LNG Ltd (KLL) with GAIL. The board meeting was held on July 31, 2026.

Konkan LNG is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL and owns and operates an LNG regasification terminal at Dabhol in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. For FY26, KLL reported a turnover of Rs 741 crore, while GAIL's turnover stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

GAIL said the proposed amalgamation is aimed at creating a larger and stronger vertically integrated entity while simplifying and rationalising the group structure. The merger is also expected to improve operational efficiencies.

GAIL is engaged in the marketing and transportation of natural gas as well as businesses including petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons.

The company clarified that the proposed merger will not result in any change in GAIL's shareholding structure, given that KLL is already its wholly owned subsidiary.

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