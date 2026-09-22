From Solar To Storage: Why KP Group Sees A Bigger Renewable Opportunity Ahead

The renewable energy opportunity in India is moving beyond simply producing low-cost solar power, with battery storage, round-the-clock availability and integrated clean-energy solutions emerging as the next phase of growth, according to Prof. Sunil Maheshwari, Vice Chairman of KP Group.

“Today the focus is more making the energy available whenever the customer and the grid wants it,” Maheshwari said in an interview. He expects companies with a mix of wind, solar and green hydrogen capabilities to be better positioned as the industry evolves.

For KP Group, battery energy storage systems are emerging as a key growth area. Maheshwari said the group has more than 2.5 GWh of BESS orders in hand and is moving ahead with a large battery production facility, with preparatory work already completed.

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The group is also developing a 565 MW battery storage project, as storage becomes increasingly important for balancing renewable generation and matching supply with demand.

Maheshwari remains bullish on the broader renewable energy sector, citing rising energy demand and India's push towards greater energy self-reliance. He said temporary generation surpluses can occur because of evacuation constraints, but expects energy demand to rise substantially as the Indian economy expands.

KP Group is also looking beyond its traditional renewable energy operations. The group is developing what Maheshwari described as “green data centres”, where renewable energy generated by the group can be used to meet the power-intensive requirements of data-centre operations. The company is working with technology partners for the data-centre side of the business.

International expansion is another part of the group's growth strategy. Maheshwari said the group's move into Botswana has opened the gateway to Africa, with further expansion in the region expected. The group is also pursuing opportunities outside India as part of its broader diversification strategy.

Maheshwari said the expansion across renewable energy, storage, data centres and international markets is being accompanied by a push to professionalise management.

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