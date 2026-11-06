Fractal Analytics, PhysicsWallah, And More Q2 Review: Check PL Capital's Target Prices, Ratings

Domestic brokerage firm PL Capital has released its latest research updates on five key companies across diverse high-growth sectors, including education, precision engineering, hospitality, defence, and artificial Intelligence, analytics. Among these updates, Samhi Hotels stands out with the highest projected upside of over 34%, supported by robust demand in the hospitality segment, followed closely by Fractal Analytics at 26.8% upside as its AI product business scales rapidly.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

Domestic brokerage firm PL Capital has released its latest research updates on five key companies across diverse high-growth sectors, including education, precision engineering, hospitality, defence, and artificial Intelligence, analytics.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Among these updates, Samhi Hotels stands out with the highest projected upside of over 34%, supported by robust demand in the hospitality segment, followed closely by Fractal Analytics at 26.8% upside as its AI product business scales rapidly.

Here is a detailed summary of the brokerage's top stock recommendations, their key financial performance metrics, target prices, and sectoral outlooks.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Pl Capital 1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Pl Capital 2.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Pl Capital 3.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Pl Capital 4.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Pl Capital 5.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.