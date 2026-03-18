FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 14th Session As Nifty, Sensex Post Longest Gaining Streak In A Month

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th consecutive day on Wednesday as Nifty and Sensex extend their advance for the third day and post its longest winning streak in a month. The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 2,714 crore worth of stocks.

However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 16th day as they bought shares worth Rs 3,253 crore. So far this week FPIs have offloaded stake worth Rs 16,821 crore, while DIIs bought stake worth Rs 21,071 crore.

Last week, FPIs offloaded total stake worth Rs 35,053 crore, while the DIIs bought stake worth Rs 37,740 crore. The spike in FPI selling came as the tensions in Middle East rose amid Iran war.

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The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space. With the current crisis in perspective the FPIs have turned net sellers again this month. So far in March they sold equity worth Rs 77,214 crore, according to data on NSDL. This is the highest selling in a month since January 2025.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 90,561 crore.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the third consecutive trading session, its longest stretch of losing streak in a month. The BSE Sensex closed over 600 points higher to end above 76,700. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.8% higher to settle at 23,777. Intraday, the 30-stock index had risen as much as 1.2% or 929 points and the 20-share index rose as much as 1.2%.

In the currency markets, The rupee ended at a record-closing low of 92.63 against the US dollar.

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