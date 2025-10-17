Forex Kitty Drops To $698 Billion, Value Of Gold Held By India Crosses $100 Billion

Business NewsMarketsForex Kitty Drops To $698 Billion, Value Of Gold Held By India Crosses $100 Billion
Value of the gold reserves jumped by $3.595 billion to $102.365 billion during the week, the RBI said.

17 Oct 2025, 08:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo source: Unsplash)
India's forex reserves dropped by $2.176 billion to $697.784 billion during the week ended October 10, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had decreased by $276 million to $ 699.96 billion.

For the week ended October 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $5.605 billion to $572.103 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $3.595 billion to $102.365 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $130 million to $18.684 billion, the apex bank data said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $36 million at $4.632 billion in the reporting week, it showed.

