Five Stocks To Buy: Titan, ONGC, Lodha And More | April 29, 2026

Market analysts have earmarked a diverse set of trading ideas for the upcoming session, spanning the luxury goods, textiles, industrial machinery, real estate, and energy sectors.

Top picks include the jewel in the retail crown Titan, mid-term swing play Filatex, industrial mainstay Elgi Equipments, realty major Lodha, and energy giant ONGC.

​Titan Company

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, sees technical strength in the consumer discretionary giant Titan. He has recommended a buy with an upside target of Rs 4,525, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 4,370.

​Filatex India

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder of SMT Stock Market, has identified a mid-term swing opportunity in the synthetic yarn manufacturer Filatex. She suggested an entry in the Rs 44–45 range. With a horizon extending to July 2026, she set staggered targets of Rs 50, Rs 55, and Rs 60, while advising a stop loss at Rs 39.50.

​Elgi Equipments

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, highlighted momentum in the air compressor major Elgi Equipments. He recommended a buy at Rs 550 for a target of Rs 570, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 538.

Lodha

Osho Krishan also identified a bullish setup in the real estate space with Lodha. He suggested an entry at Rs 875 for an upside target of Rs 910, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 858.

​ONGC

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, sees positive price action in the energy sector leader ONGC. He recommended buying the stock at the current market price of Rs 301.30 for a target of Rs 318, advising traders to place a stop loss at Rs 290.



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