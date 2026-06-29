Five Stocks To Buy: Maruti Suzuki, HCLTech, Tata Consumer And More | June 29, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as auto, IT, hospitality, aviation and FMCG.

Top picks for Monday, June 29 include Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, GMR Airports, Tata Consumer Products and Chalet Hotels.



Maruti Suzuki

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered research analyst and founder at SMT Stock Market sees positive price action in the automobiles space. She recommended a buy on Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 14,500, Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 , advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 13,300.

HCLTech

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also identified a buying opportunity in the IT sector. She recommended entering HCL Technologies for an upside target of Rs 1,200, Rs 1,260 and Rs 1,400 while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,000.

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Chalet Hotels

Deven Mehata, manager – Technical & Derivatives analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd sees technical strength in the hospitality segment. He recommended a buy on Chalet Hotels for an upside target of Rs 886, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 799.

Tata Consumer Products

Pradeep Halder, founder and CEO at PHD Capital highlighted buying opportunity for Tata Consumer Products. He recommended a buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,175 and Rs 1,214 , suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,094 to manage downside risk. ( Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by SEBI, membership of BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors)

GMR Airports

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities also highlighted momentum in the aviation space with a buy call on GMR Airports. He recommended the stock for an upside target of Rs 117, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 104.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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