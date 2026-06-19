Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Power, Kaynes, Hindalco And More | June 19, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on power, electronics sector, banking, coal mining and aluminium space.

Top picks for Friday, June 19 include Adani Power, Kaynes Technology, Bank of India, NLC India, and Hindalco.

Adani Power

Amit Goel, Chartered Market Technician, SEBI registered Research Analyst and Partner & Co-Founder of BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the power space. He recommended a buy on Adani Power for a target of Rs 255, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 215.

NLC India

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and Head of Research at Globe Capital, identified a buying opportunity in the coal minig and thermal power sector. He recommended entering PSU NLC India for an upside target of Rs 342, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 314.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Havells, Jubilant Food, Nykaa, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Kaynes

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth, sees technical strength in the electronics sector. He recommended a buy on Kaynes for a target of Rs 3,623 suggesting a stop loss at Rs 3,232 to manage downside risk.

Bank Of India

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One also highlighted momentum in the banking sector with a buy call on Bank of India. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 155, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 142.

Hindalco

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital also sees strong technical momentum in the aluminium space. He recommended a buy on Hindalco for an upside target of Rs 1,075. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 975.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.