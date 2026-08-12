Eureka Forbes Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 46% On One-Time Gain, Revenue Up 15%

- Eureka Forbes' consolidated net profit rose 46.2% to Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY 2026-27
- Revenue increased 15.1% to Rs 700 crore compared to the previous year
- One-time gain of Rs 19.5 crore contributed to the profit growth
Eureka Forbes Ltd. saw a 46.2% rise in its consolidated net profit, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The profit was at Rs 39 crore for the preceding financial year. A one-time gain of Rs 19.5 crore contributed to the uptick in the firm's profit for the aformentioned quarter.
ALSO READ: Shiprocket IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises On Day 1; Check Latest GMP
The revenue was up 15.1% to Rs 700 crore, compared to Rs 608 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 11.5% to Rs 69.1 crore, compared to Rs 62 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin contracted to 9.9% from 10.2 on a year-on-year basis.
Eureka Forbes Q1 (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit Up 46.2% to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 39 crore
- Revenue Up 15.1% to Rs. 700 crore versus Rs. 608 crore
- One-Time Gain of Rs. 19.5 crore
- Ebitda Up 11.5% to Rs. 69.1 crore versus Rs. 62 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 9.9% versus 10.2%
Eureka Forbes Share Price Movement
Share price of Eureka Forbes Ltd. saw a 1.8% uptick to trade at Rs 454 crore at 3:20 p.m., compared to a 0.45% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock opened at Rs 454.10, compared to its previous close of Rs 452.20. During today's trading session, Eureka Forbes share price moved in the range of Rs 445.60 to Rs 473.10.
ALSO READ: HAL Q1 Results: Net Profit Climbs 15%, Meets Estimates; Revenue Tops Rs 5,500 Crore
Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 403.20 and a high of Rs 668.30. On the performance front, Eureka Forbes share price is down 17.94% on a year-on-year basis.
The market capitalization of Eureka Forbes is Rs 11,393.08 crore.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.