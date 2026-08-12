Eureka Forbes Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 46% On One-Time Gain, Revenue Up 15%

Eureka Forbes Ltd. saw a 46.2% rise in its consolidated net profit, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The profit was at Rs 39 crore for the preceding financial year. A one-time gain of Rs 19.5 crore contributed to the uptick in the firm's profit for the aformentioned quarter.

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The revenue was up 15.1% to Rs 700 crore, compared to Rs 608 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 11.5% to Rs 69.1 crore, compared to Rs 62 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin contracted to 9.9% from 10.2 on a year-on-year basis.