Dividend Stocks This Week: Infosys, 360 One WAM, Crisil And L&T Tech — Check Record Dates
Infosys has declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for fiscal 2026 after the declaration of its second-quarter results.
Infosys Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd., Crisil Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week. Investors eyeing dividend payouts must track these dates closely to ensure eligibility.
To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.
For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Oct. 27, 2025, then investors must purchase shares by Oct. 26, 2025, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.
Infosys
The company may disburse up to Rs 9,554 crore in dividend payments to the elligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.
The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 7.
360 One WAM
360 One WAM Ltd. has announced second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 242.54 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Oct. 27 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on day. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 15.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will be announcing their ex-date and record date: