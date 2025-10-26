Dividend Stocks This Week: Infosys, 360 One WAM, Crisil And L&T Tech — Check Record Dates

Infosys Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd., Crisil Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. are among the key stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week. Investors eyeing dividend payouts must track these dates closely to ensure eligibility.

To receive the dividend, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend benefits.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Oct. 27, 2025, then investors must purchase shares by Oct. 26, 2025, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.