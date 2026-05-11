Dividend Stocks: Indian Hotels, JBM Auto To Heritage Foods — 7 Companies That Declared Payouts

A number of prominent companies announced their financial results for the fourth quarter for fiscal 2025-2026, along with notable dividend declarations for investors to keep track of, on Monday.

NDTV Profit counts down the seven companies to watch for dividend declarations along with their respective details:

Heritage Foods

Heritage Foods Ltd. declared a dividend amount of Rs 2.5 per share, as per the company's exchange filing. The dividend amount will be disbursed to the respective shareholders by July 30, 2026.

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Nuvama Wealth Management

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. declared a dividend amount of Rs 14 per share, according to the firm's exchange filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is May 15. The dividend amount will be disbursed on or before June 9, 2026.

CORONA Remedies

CORONA Remedies Ltd. declared a final dividend amount of Rs 10 per share, as per the company's exchange filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is June 19. The dividend amount will be disbursed on or before Aug. 7, 2026.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank Ltd. declared a dividend amount of Rs 4.2 per share, according to the firm's exchange filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is June 12.

JSW Energy

JSW Energy Ltd. declared a final dividend amount of Rs 10 per share, as per the company's exchange filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is June 5. The dividend amount will be disbursed within 30 days from the date of the company's thirty second annual general meeting.

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The Indian Hotels Company

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. declared a final dividend amount of Rs 3.25 per share, according to the company's exchange filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is June 19. The dividend amount will be disbursed within five days from the date of the company's upcoming annual general meeting.

JBM Auto

JBM Auto Ltd. declared a dividend amount of Rs 0.85 per share, as per to the firm's exchange filing.

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