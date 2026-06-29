Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Dividend Alert: HAL Announces Rs 10 Final Payout — Check Record Date

The record date for the payment of dividend will be Friday, August 14, 2026.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Dividend Alert: HAL Announces Rs 10 Final Payout — Check Record Date

Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has declared final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday, June 29. The payout is subject to approval by shareholders. 

HAL, in an exchange filing said that the board, "recommended the Final Dividend of Rs 10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up ( 200%) for the Financial Year 2025-26, for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)."

The final dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in AGM. The record date for the payment of dividend will be Friday, August 14, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

May IIP Growth Surges To 5.1% As Power Output Spikes, Manufacturing Stays Strong

May IIP Growth Surges To 5.1% As Power Output Spikes, Manufacturing Stays Strong

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source