Dividend Alert: HAL Announces Rs 10 Final Payout — Check Record Date

Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has declared final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday, June 29. The payout is subject to approval by shareholders.

HAL, in an exchange filing said that the board, "recommended the Final Dividend of Rs 10/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up ( 200%) for the Financial Year 2025-26, for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)."

The final dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in AGM. The record date for the payment of dividend will be Friday, August 14, 2026.

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