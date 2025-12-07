Corporate Actions This Week: Bharat Rasayan, Deccan Gold Mines, Nureca, VLS Finance — Check Full List

Corporate actions this week will feature a mix of interim dividends, bonus issues and notable stock splits across counters.

This week, the Street will focus on events like the Bharat Rasayan Ltd.'s stock split and bonus issue, interim dividend of Modison Ltd. and a rights issue of equity shares by Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Investors should also track Nureca Ltd. and VLS Finance Ltd. for buy back of shares.

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. will also be suspending its resolution plan.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week: