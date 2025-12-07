Business NewsMarketsCorporate Actions This Week: Bharat Rasayan, Deccan Gold Mines, Nureca, VLS Finance — Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate Actions This Week: Bharat Rasayan, Deccan Gold Mines, Nureca, VLS Finance — Check Full List

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week.

07 Dec 2025, 05:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Corporate Actions This Week
Corporate Actions This Week: Investors should also note the significant record dates for the corporate actions. (Image: Canva AI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Corporate actions this week will feature a mix of interim dividends, bonus issues and notable stock splits across counters.

This week, the Street will focus on events like the Bharat Rasayan Ltd.'s stock split and bonus issue, interim dividend of Modison Ltd. and a rights issue of equity shares by Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Investors should also track Nureca Ltd. and VLS Finance Ltd. for buy back of shares.

Garodia Chemicals Ltd. will also be suspending its resolution plan.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week:

Dividend Stocks This Week

Ex-Date on December 8

  • Modison – Interim Dividend of Rs 2.5 per share; Record Date: Dec 8.

ALSO READ

Bonus Share Issue This Week: Bharat Rasayan — Check Record Date
Opinion
Bonus Share Issue This Week: Bharat Rasayan — Check Record Date
Read More

Bonus Issues In Focus

Ex-Date on Dec. 12

  • Apis India – Bonus Issue in the ratio 1:1; Record Date: Dec. 12

Stock Split This Week

  • Bectors Food Specialities – Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Dec. 12

  • Bharat Rasayan – Stock split from face value Rs 10 to Rs 5, effective Dec 12

Right Issue of Equity Shares

  • Deccan Gold Mines – Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Dec. 12.

Buy Back Of Shares 

Ex-Date on December 12 

  • Nureca – Buy back of shares on record date: Dec. 12.

  • VLS Finance – Buy back of shares on record date: Dec. 12.

ALSO READ

Nifty In Technical Charts: Dollar Impact? Not Really
Opinion
Nifty In Technical Charts: Dollar Impact? Not Really
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT