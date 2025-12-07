Corporate Actions This Week: Bharat Rasayan, Deccan Gold Mines, Nureca, VLS Finance — Check Full List
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week.
Corporate actions this week will feature a mix of interim dividends, bonus issues and notable stock splits across counters.
This week, the Street will focus on events like the Bharat Rasayan Ltd.'s stock split and bonus issue, interim dividend of Modison Ltd. and a rights issue of equity shares by Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Investors should also track Nureca Ltd. and VLS Finance Ltd. for buy back of shares.
Garodia Chemicals Ltd. will also be suspending its resolution plan.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week:
Dividend Stocks This Week
Ex-Date on December 8
Modison – Interim Dividend of Rs 2.5 per share; Record Date: Dec 8.
Bonus Issues In Focus
Ex-Date on Dec. 12
Apis India – Bonus Issue in the ratio 1:1; Record Date: Dec. 12
Stock Split This Week
Bectors Food Specialities – Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Dec. 12
Bharat Rasayan – Stock split from face value Rs 10 to Rs 5, effective Dec 12
Right Issue of Equity Shares
Deccan Gold Mines – Stock split with face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2; ex-split and record date: Dec. 12.
Buy Back Of Shares
Ex-Date on December 12
Nureca – Buy back of shares on record date: Dec. 12.
VLS Finance – Buy back of shares on record date: Dec. 12.