Coal India Shares Can Underperform After Nifty-Beating Return This Year: Nuvama

Coal India Ltd.'s narrative of higher volume and e-auction prices, amid higher global coal prices, may not materialise due to excess domestic supply, competition and relatively lower demand, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Analysts have maintained a 'reduce' rating on the stock and revised the target price from Rs 375 to Rs 384, indicating a downside potential of 16% over the previous close.

Notably, the stock is up 14% year-to-date, compared to a 12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. It is one of only nine stocks in green within the blue-chip index.

Nuvama expects blended e‑auction prices for Coal India to remain range‑bound, with the March estimated e‑auction premium seen at 35-40%, broadly in line with the 9MFY26 average of 37%, although volumes could improve. However, volume growth has yet to materialise in FY26, and the brokerage has cautioned that its assumed 4% volume CAGR over FY26–28E is at risk due to rising supply from captive miners.

In addition, a wage revision for non‑executive employees is due from July 2026, which Coal India may find difficult to pass on, keeping earnings growth muted. Nuvama expects Ebitda to grow at just a 4% CAGR over the next three years.

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Summer Demand

While markets are factoring in a strong summer‑led surge in electricity demand, analysts pointed out that unseasonal rains in North India last week have reduced temperatures. That said, a lower base, the upcoming summer season and ongoing disruptions in the global coal market could still support year‑on‑year growth in Coal India's sales volumes from April.

Assuming a 5% power demand CAGR over FY26-30 implies a thermal coal demand growth of around 3-4%. Nuvama has built in a 4% volume CAGR till FY28 to 802 million tonnes, though it flagged this assumption as vulnerable to downside risks.

Thirteen out of the 26 analysts tracking Coal India have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 13 recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a flat movement for the stock.

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