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Coal India Gives In-Principle Nod To Divest Stakes In MCL, SECL

Coal India board also approved the closure of MJSJ Coal Limited, a subsidiary of Mahanadi Coalfields and a step-down subsidiary of Coal India.

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Coal India Gives In-Principle Nod To Divest Stakes In MCL, SECL
Photo Source: Coal India

The board of Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday has given in-principle approval to divest up to 25% stake in two of its subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), through public market routes, including initial public offerings (IPOs).

The decision was taken at the company's board meeting held on Monday. The approvals are subject to regulatory clearances, market conditions and completion of necessary formalities, the company said in an exchange filing.

In the case of MCL, Coal India plans to divest up to 25% of its equity stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS) in one or more tranches via an IPO or other permissible market routes in the domestic market.

ALSO READ: BHEL To Invest Rs 3064.46 Crore In Coal India Joint Venture; Approves JV With Titagarh Rails

For SECL, the divestment plan will include both an Offer for Sale of up to 25% equity by Coal India and a fresh issue of shares by SECL of up to 10% of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital. The listing will be carried out in one or more tranches through an IPO or other market routes, in line with regulatory norms.

Coal India had earlier, through a circular resolution dated December 23, 2025, approved the listing of both MCL and SECL. The approvals will now be communicated to the Ministry of Coal, which will forward the proposal to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for further processing.

In a separate development, the Coal India board also approved the closure of MJSJ Coal Limited, a subsidiary of Mahanadi Coalfields and a step-down subsidiary of Coal India. The closure will be carried out in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Coal India Share Price Today

The scrip closed 2.76% to Rs 455.25 apiece on Monday. This compares to a 2.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 3.74% to Rs 450.65 per share.

It has risen 12.3% in the last 12 months and 14.4% year-to-date.

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