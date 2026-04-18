CMPDI Q4 Results: Coal India Subsidiary To Declare Quarterly Earnings, Dividend On This Date

The newly listed Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. (CMPDIL), a Coal India Ltd. subsidiary, is set to report its first quarterly performance after market debut. The company has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on April 21. This meeting will be held to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Shares of CMPDIL listed at a 7% discount to its IPO price during the debut on NSE and BSE on March 30. The initial public offering (IPO) was a book-built issue worth Rs 1,841.45 crore and consisted entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares. The bidding took place from March 20- 24, and the share allotment process was finalised on March 25.

CMPDI Q4 Results Date

The company has confirmed that its Board of Directors will meet on April 21 to discuss and approve the Q4 results. The company is also expected to hold an earnings conference call, the schedule of which will likely be announced later.

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CMPDI Q4 Dividend News

In the filing, CMPDIL said that the board may also consider recommending a final dividend for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

"Further, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations 2015, notice is also given that Board of Directors of the company may also, inter alia, consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY 2025-26, if any. The payment of Final Dividend, if any, shall be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM," it said.

CMPDI Trading Window

In a separate filing, CMPDIL said that its trading window has been closed since April 1 and will reopen on April 24 for designated persons such as directors and promoters. This measure is undertaken to comply with SEBI's prevention of insider trading norms.

CMPDI Share Price History

CMPDI shares debuted at a discount on March 30, opening at Rs 160 on the NSE and Rs 162.8 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 172. In the last five sessions, the shares have gained 5.08%, and since listing, they are up nearly 13%. The stock hit its all-time high of Rs 187.85 on April 17 on NSE, while its lowest level after listing was recorded at Rs 150 on April 7 on NSE.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares ended 5.08% higher at Rs 181.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.65% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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