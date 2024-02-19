Asia Stocks Erase Gains As China Optimism Fades: Markets Wrap

Japan’s Tokyo Stock Price Index was mostly flat, while the Nikkei-225 Stock Average slipped with shares in gaming company Nintendo Co. falling as much as 8.8% after it said it was pushing back the launch of its Switch successor to the beginning of next year. Still, the Nikkei hovered near its record close in 1989. Australian stocks rose, while contracts for US equities also climbed after the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% on Friday.