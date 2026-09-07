China Pumps $45 Billion Into Banks, Insurers To Shore Up Economy

China Economy In Focus: China is injecting 300 billion yuan ($45 billion) into its largest banks and insurers, the nation's biggest recapitalisation in almost two decades, to shore up the strength of its financial system and sustain lending as economic growth slows.

The Ministry of Finance will issue special bonds to recapitalise eight financial institutions, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd., according to official announcements on Sunday.

The package adds to a combined 500 billion yuan of government injection since early 2025 as Beijing steps up its effort to rejuvenate the world's second-largest economy. Premier Li Qiang recently urged officials to “strive to achieve” annual growth targets, while policymakers are considering incremental steps such as loan subsidies and other financing support for businesses and consumers.

While China's financial institutions hold adequate capital buffers, Beijing's recapitalisation plans aims to provide more firepower for lending to businesses and households. Ensuring financial stability remains a cornerstone of President Xi Jinping's agenda, particularly as China navigates a protracted trade and technology rivalry with the US. Beijing has aggressively sought to ring-fence risks stemming from a distressed property sector and ballooning local government debt.

“The recapitalisation of major state-owned financial institutions has been a policy arrangement for the past two years, rather than an emergency measure,” said Liao Zhiming, an analyst at Huayuan Securities Co.. “The key is to make capital arrangements in advance so that the banks have sufficient capacity to meet regulatory requirements and support the real economy.”

Agricultural Bank is seeking up to 160 billion yuan, while ICBC is targeting 100 billion yuan in separate private placements, according to filings to the Shanghai stock exchange on Sunday. Both banks say they will use all the funds to replenish their core tier-1 capital.

The Ministry of Finance will subscribe to 130 billion yuan in Agricultural Bank's placement and 70 billion yuan in ICBC's. China National Tobacco Corp. is also a big subscriber in both.

The ministry will fully subscribe to People's Insurance Company's 15 billion yuan share placement. It will contribute 30 billion yuan for the Export–Import Bank of China, 35 billion yuan for China Life Insurance, 7 billion yuan for China Taiping Insurance Group, 3 billion yuan for China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. and 10 billion yuan for China Export & Credit Insurance Corp.

The banking sector's average net interest margin has dropped to historic lows, curbing lenders' ability to replenish capital through retained earnings. As of June, Chinese banks reported an average capital adequacy ratio of 15.26% and a core tier‑1 ratio of 10.72%.

The recapitalisation is the culmination of a policy push that began in 2024, when Beijing first announced plans to replenish its biggest banks. The government work report this year proposed issuing 300 billion yuan of special government bonds for the purpose, underscoring that the latest move has been part of a broader, pre-planned effort to strengthen the financial system.

Last year, Bank of China Ltd. and Postal Savings Bank of China Co. were among four lenders that received a combined $69 billion injection financed through sovereign notes.

Regulators have been gradually replenishing capital at all six of China's largest state-owned banks, with a key objective of helping them prepare for the second phase of the global Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity, or TLAC, requirements. The lenders, particularly the Big Five, are among the world's systemically important banks and face additional capital requirements under the framework.

While the banks' capital adequacy ratios and common equity Tier 1 ratios remain relatively strong, the additional buffers required under TLAC make advance capital planning increasingly important, Liao said. A stronger capital base can also allow the banks to expand lending and absorb potential losses at a time when asset quality remains under pressure, he said.

The recapitalisation of insurers reflects a similar precautionary approach. Regulators have previously said they were studying ways to replenish capital at major insurers operating under pressure from a prolonged low-interest-rate environment and the risk of a squeeze between investment returns and the cost of their liabilities.

Capital injections could strengthen insurers' solvency positions and improve their ability to withstand investment and underwriting risks, while giving them greater capacity to deploy funds into the economy, said Liao.

Rather than relying solely on direct government spending or monetary easing, Beijing is using its control over the financial system to strengthen the balance sheets of institutions that channel capital toward businesses, households and other parts of the economy.

That could become increasingly important as banks contend with weak credit demand and declining lending margins. The recapitalisation gives lenders more room to support government priorities, including financing for strategic industries, infrastructure and private companies, even as the traditional lending business becomes less profitable.

For Beijing, the strategy offers a way to support economic activity while containing financial risks. Stronger bank and insurer balance sheets can provide a larger buffer against losses stemming from the property downturn, local-government debt and weak household demand, while allowing financial institutions to continue playing a central role in the government's efforts to stabilise growth.

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