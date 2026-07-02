Carlsberg Takes Confidential Route For India IPO; Issue Seen At $700 Million: Sources

Danish brewer Carlsberg has confidentially filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi for a proposed India initial public offering, according to sources familiar with the filing. The issue is expected to be around $700 million (about Rs 6,600 crore) and will primarily comprise an offer for sale (OFS) by parent Carlsberg A/S, allowing it to partially monetise its investment in the Indian business.

The confidential filing route enables companies to keep draft disclosures private during the initial review stage, a mechanism that has gained traction among large issuers in India.

Carlsberg India is the country's second-largest brewer with a market share of about 22% and operates 14 breweries across the country. The company entered India in 2007 and sells brands including Carlsberg and Tuborg.

Carlsberg has joined a line of international companies looking to list Indian subsidiaries on the bourses, including Pernod Ricard and Coca Cola.

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