Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, GAIL, IndiGo, Voltamp Transformers, Vimta Labs — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Trent Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Gail (India) Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Interglobe Aviation Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Voltamp Transformers Limited?

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Trent Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,335.10)

Kush: Hold

Stock is seeing good volume accumulation in last two sessions.

Resistance around Rs 4,500.

Stock has seen falling trend line resistance.

Gail (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 164.32)

Shahina: Sell

Stock fine for long-term perspective.

Stock will go through issues due to gas availability and pricing.

Sell half the quantities now and half in 3 months.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) (Rs: Rs 4,564.70)

Kush: Hold with target of Rs 4,600

Stock recovery from oversold territory.

Stock was hammered even before the war

Target should be recent swing high from Rs 4,700-4,750

Voltamp Transformers Limited. (CMP: Rs 10,998.00)

Shahina: Add at current levels.

Valuations are reasonable.

Add in staggered manner as markets are volatile.

Vimta Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 475.90)

Kush: Hold

Stock had a big knock. Rebound is not encouraging.

Consolidation since there is a chance of rebound.

Hold with stop loss of Rs 450

There are couple of technical support around Rs 450 levels.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

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