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Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Wipro, RIL, Vikram Solar, Zee Ent, Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Wipro, RIL, Vikram Solar, Zee Ent, Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit
Buy Sell Hold
Photo: AI Generated
  • Larsen & Toubro recommended as a buy due to strong Middle East and domestic orders
  • Reliance Industries advised to hold with potential to cross Rs 1400 soon
  • Vikram Solar suggested to sell amid margin pressures despite strong demand
Should I invest more in Hindustan Copper at its current price?

Should you add shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Wipro Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of  Vikram Solar Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (CMP: Rs 4,037.20)

Tapan: Buy

  • International division will do well due to orders from Middle East.
  • Domestic market will do will due to increase of capex by government.
  • Can buy and also do SIP at current market levels.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) (CMP: Rs 1,304.20)

Kush: Hold

  • Things are starting to look constructive for the stock.
  • Positive divergences on the weekly set-up.
  • Good possibility stock can cross Rs 1400.
  • Continue to hold as rebound is expected in coming months.

Vikram Solar Ltd. (CMP: Rs 190.01)

Tapan: Sell

  • The company's working capacity intensity is high
  • Demand is strong but maintaining margins is a problem.
  • Don't buy at current price as company will consolidate.
  • Sell at higher level.

Wipro Ltd. (CMP: Rs 174.12)

Kush: Sell

  • Wipro never made the cut as a tech stock to buy.
  • Exit the stock. Park those funds between Persistent Systems Ltd. and/or Coforge Ltd.
  • There could be a rebound due to massive overselling.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 106.12)

Kush: Hold to par losses

  • Lot of activity in terms of corporate actions.
  • Structure is not very constructive. Rebounce is seen every now and then.
  • If stock has been brought at higher levels, hold with a stop loss of Rs 98 for chances of lesser loss.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 492.85)

Tapan: Can add

  • All base metal prices are going down, so this stock will go on.
  • Future looks good for Hindustan Copper, keep a tab on copper prices.
  • Can add in manner of SIP.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Trent, Ola Electric, HCL Tech And Godrej Properties — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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