Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Coforge, SBI Cards, Tata Power , And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hero Motocorp Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Coforge Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,950.50)

Avinash: Hold

Q4 numbers were on expected lines, next quarter will be challenging.

Things will improve once geopolitical issues get back to normal.

L&T has several opportunities like capital gold, infra, defence.

Management has potential to bounce back.

Better numbers could come post September.

Hero Motocorp Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,093.00)

Avinash: Hold

Margin trajectory has been maintained from 14-16%.

Management is confident of maintaining margins.

Volume growth will be the key driver.

Demand for two-wheelers has gone up.

Decent risk-reward expected in 12-15 months.

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp Shares Reverse Gains, Fall 3% Even As Q4 Profit Jumps

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 3,265.50)

Vaishali: Buy

M&M is a good buy at current levels.

Stock has seen good corrective move.

Rs 3,100 should be the support for the next 2-3 months.

Rs 3,550 should be the next target.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 971.70)

Avinash: Hold

Numbers for Bajaj Finance are stable.

Asset quality is robust, management commentary is positive.

Traction looks positive, expect better numbers for FY26-27

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 644.60)

Vaishali: Can add

Can be bought. Rs 620 can be stop loss.

Target price can be Rs 680

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 442.35)

Avinash: Buy in staggered manner

Power generation is a strong sector with lot of interest and demand.

Power demand coming up.

Take a two year view and start a SIP.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 897.55)

Vaishali: Accumulate between Rs 880-800 levels

Ideal level would be around Rs 800.

Stock can consolidate.

Profit booking can also be seen.

Rapid Fire With Avinash Gorakshakar and Vaishali Parekh

Tata Technologies Ltd. - Hold

Honasa Consumer Ltd. - Hold with target of Rs 370

Moschip Technologies Ltd. - Hold

Inox Wind Ltd. - Hold

Waaree Energies Ltd. - Hold

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Hold

Coforge Ltd. - Hold

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. - Enter at Rs 790-800

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. - Hold

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. - Average out

Patel Engineering Ltd. - Average out at current market price.

MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Buy with stop loss Rs 6,000

GMR Airports Ltd. - Buy

Trent Ltd. - Average it out.

KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Sell if view is short-term

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. - Hold

ITC Ltd. - Hold

ABB India Ltd. - Hold

GPT Healthcare Ltd. - Hold for 12-15 months

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Hold

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