Behind India Inc's US Investments: Pharma Leads With $19 billion Push; IT, Energy Follow

Indian companies pledged $20.5 billion in investments across pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, technology, energy, and research at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland on Wednesday.

This was the largest single-country investment showcase in the summit's history, with pharmaceuticals alone accounting for nearly $19 billion of the total.

Pharma Dominates With $19.1 Billion

The pharmaceutical sector was the undisputed centrepiece of India's investment push, with companies announcing plans totalling $19.1 billion.

The headline deal was Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' planned $11.75 billion acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon & Co. — one of the largest Indian acquisitions on American soil.

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Other major names committing to US manufacturing expansions, new greenfield facilities, and increased R&D included Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon Group, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Granules India, Jubilant Group, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, and Zydus Lifesciences.

The investments are aimed at expanding the supply of essential medicines, addressing drug shortages, and strengthening the resilience of the US healthcare supply chain.

Manufacturing: $1 Billion-Plus In New Commitments

Abhyuday Group from Ahmedabad led the manufacturing segment with a $900 million pledge across five US sites, expected to create 1,500 American jobs.

Jindal Pipe and Jindal Tubular USA, part of the PR Jindal Group, committed $87 million to expand operations in Texas and Mississippi, creating 140 jobs.

Jivo Wellness of Delhi announced a $15 million investment creating 50 direct and up to 150 indirect jobs, while Polyhose Inc. will put $2 million into a Los Angeles facility to support the US shipbuilding industry. JSW Steel separately affirmed $255 million in modernisation projects at its existing facilities in Ohio and Texas.

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Technology, AI & Digital Infrastructure

Sterlite Technologies from Mumbai announced the largest tech commitment at $100 million, supporting AI and telecom infrastructure and creating up to 500 jobs.

Techdome Solutions from Indore pledged $7.5 million, expected to generate 100 jobs. RoshAi from Kerala will invest $5 million in Texas creating 20 jobs, while Chennai-based Atri AI and Kissflow each committed $2 million — Atri AI in Menlo Park, California, and Kissflow in Houston. SatoriXR from Chennai will invest $1.5 million in Michigan, creating 25 jobs.

Energy & Research

MagnoInnovation Lab from Kerala will invest $2 million to establish US field operations supporting energy sector applications. IIT Madras Global Research Foundation will invest $4.5 million to set up a research and collaboration hub in California, with plans for an additional East Coast location — creating a soft landing pad for IIT and global startups.

US Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt called it a watershed moment, saying the 12 formal announcements alone represented "the largest number of announcements we have seen from a single delegation at SelectUSA."

The investments come as New Delhi and Washington push toward a bilateral trade target of $500 billion by 2030, with a comprehensive trade agreement currently under negotiation.

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