Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, Biocon, Paytm, Reliance Industries, ITC And IDFC First Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Biocon Ltd. at the current market price ? Have you lost the chance to buy One97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Reliance Industries ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president–research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd, and market expert Mahesh Ojha provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

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Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 504.80)

Ojha: Buy

Good time to accumulate the stock.

Accumulate in a staggered way from a longer-term horizon.

Stock can touch at least Rs 740-Rs 750.

Biocon (CMP: Rs 328.80)

Ojha: Sell

Exit on higher levels at Rs 360-Rs 375 zone.

Stock is trading in a very narrow sense from a longer-term horizon.

On higher level exit should be a good idea.

One97 Communications (CMP: Rs 1,654.70)

Upadhyay: Hold

Witnessing some sort of resilience in the counter.

Would recommend to stay invested in the counter.

Keep stoploss below Rs 1,560.

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Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,201.80)

Upadhyay: Hold

Would not recommend exit from the counter at least at this juncture.

Stock collapsed 25% from 52-week high.

Things are in favour of the company.

Has good support area around Rs 1,150- Rs 1,100.

As long as prices are above that price zone, every decline in that counter can be seen as an opportunity to get entry.

If you have spare money, can definitely average from the present juncture.

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 71.74)

Ojha: Hold

If anyone is holding the stock, keep a target of Rs 81-Rs 85 zone for a year.

ITC (CMP: Rs 260.50)

Ojha: Hold

Hold the stock.

Is in consolidation zone.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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