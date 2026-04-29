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Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Zydus Lifesciences, Vedanta, And United Spirits — Ask Profit

Market experts share their insights and technical levels for Biocon, Vedanta, Kalyan Jewellers and other key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Zydus Lifesciences, Vedanta, And United Spirits — Ask Profit
Experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations on NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show.
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Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vedanta Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?

Akshay P Bhagwat of JM Financial and Radha Raman Agarwal of Swyom Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,292)

Bhagwat: Buy on dip

  • ICICI Bank is good compared to peers from a one-year perspective.
  • Don't buy at current price.

Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 412.65)

Bhagwat: Sell

  • More of a neutral setup on technical charts.
  • If time horizon is limited for a month, better to take an exit.

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 911.30)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Hold on to the stock.
  • Wait for correction and then enter the stock

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 739.30)

Agarwal: Hold

  • From a long term perspective, one can hold the stock.
  • Invest into multiple Vedanta companies after the demerger.
  • Don't hold for short term and medium term.

 Biocon (CMP: Rs 362.80)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Refrain from buying and adding.
  • Hold at current position.

United Spirits (CMP: Rs 1,374.40)

Bhagwat: Hold

  • Massive support for the stock at Rs 1,250.
  • Recovering from the support zone.
  • First target from six-month horizon is Rs 1,465, which is a strong resistance.
  • If that breaches, the target is Rs 1,550.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Lower As Higher Oil Prices, Banks Stocks Weigh; Maruti Suzuki Top Loser

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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