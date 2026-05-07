Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCL Tech, Titan, Uno Minda, Oracle Financial, Vodafone Idea And Canara Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HCL Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Titan Co. Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?

Kunal Shah, senior technical derivative analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer- equities at LGT Wealth provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,186.40)

Shah: Sell

Overall, the stock has broken the critical support zone.

View continues to remain negative from short to medium term perspective.

Any bounce in the stock seen due to trading in oversold zone, should be used as an exit opportunity.

Stock should slide down to the mark of Rs 1,120.

Titan Company (CMP: Rs 4,359.60)

Shah: Sell

Has been losing some momentum in recent times.

Has been making a new high, momentum indicators are weakening.

Pull off the money from the table.

Might see some correction coming from lower end of Rs 3,900.

Uno Minda (CMP: Rs 1,127.90)

Lokpriya: Buy

Can enter the stock for the next one year.

Facing shorter term issues due to export revenue being affected by geopolitical issues.

But for longer term, can be bought.

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Oracle Financial Services Software (CMP: Rs 9,694.50)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold.

Rejection zone earlier was Rs 9,600 has been the rejection zone earlier, have tested those zones on the higher end.

Already have seen a sharp rally, there could be a minor pullback.

Uptrend has been very strong, a new leg started in the stock.

Can expect this move to continue towards the mark of Rs 10,300-Rs 10,400.

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 11.30)

Lokpriya: Sell

Rather sell the stock.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 138.04)

Shah: Hold

Continue to remain bullish on PSUs from a short term to medium term perspective.

Continue to hold the stock.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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