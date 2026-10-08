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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Shriram Finance, BEL, Waaree Energies, Muthoot Finance | Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Shriram Finance, BEL, Waaree Energies, Muthoot Finance | Ask Profit
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Should you add shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of  Eternal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. ?

 Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital  provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 945.90)

Avinash: Hold

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

  • Commercial vehicles should do extremely well.
  • Company should do better than last year. Business has been brisk.
  • Hold for 6-12 months

Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 327.80)

Vaishali: Hold

  • Eternal has heldf on to its trend.
  • Good stock tpo hold for a long time.
  • For short-term, keep a stop loss of Rs 300, 
  • For short-term, target should be Rs 345-350

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 378.30)

Avinash: Hold

  • Q2 and Q3 should be better after disappointing Q1 results.
  • Large order book execution.
  • Trajectory for defense sector is promising.
  • Average out a little. Continue to hold for 6-12 months.

Rapid Fire With Avinash Gorakshakar and Vaishali Parekh

  • Axiscades Technologies Ltd. - Book some profits
  • Muthoot Finance Ltd. - Hold
  • Lupin Ltd.- Buy
  • Waaree Energies Ltd. - Average at CMP
  • Welspun Corp Ltd. - Buy on dips
  • Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. - Accumulate
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - Book some profits
  • Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.- Average out at Rs 680
  • National Securities Depository Ltd.- Hold

READ | Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, NMDC, REC, NTPC, Coforge And ITC — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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