Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Shriram Finance, BEL, Waaree Energies, Muthoot Finance | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Eternal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. ?

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 945.90)

Avinash: Hold

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Commercial vehicles should do extremely well.

Company should do better than last year. Business has been brisk.

Hold for 6-12 months

Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 327.80)

Vaishali: Hold

Eternal has heldf on to its trend.

Good stock tpo hold for a long time.

For short-term, keep a stop loss of Rs 300,

For short-term, target should be Rs 345-350

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 378.30)

Avinash: Hold

Q2 and Q3 should be better after disappointing Q1 results.

Large order book execution.

Trajectory for defense sector is promising.

Average out a little. Continue to hold for 6-12 months.

Rapid Fire With Avinash Gorakshakar and Vaishali Parekh

Axiscades Technologies Ltd. - Book some profits

Muthoot Finance Ltd. - Hold

Lupin Ltd.- Buy

Waaree Energies Ltd. - Average at CMP

Welspun Corp Ltd. - Buy on dips

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. - Accumulate

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. - Book some profits

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.- Average out at Rs 680

National Securities Depository Ltd.- Hold

READ | Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, NMDC, REC, NTPC, Coforge And ITC — Ask Profit

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