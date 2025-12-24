Buy, Sell Or Hold: Apollo Hospitals, Tata Tech, JFS, Wipro — Ask Profit
Should you add shares of Apollo Hospitals Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd? Should you hold shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Wipro Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?
Hemen Kapadia of DRChoksey Finserv Pvt., Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking and Siddhartha Khemka, head of research- wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Apollo Hospitals (CMP: Rs 7,075)
Buy | Target 7,200 | Stop loss at Rs 6,975
Kapadia:
The stock is a contra-trading buy call.
The stock is oversold and showing positive divergences.
It has comes down from Rs 8,100 to Rs 6,500.
Supreme Industries (CMP: Rs 3,349.5)
Buy | Target Rs 3,400 | Stop loss Rs 3,275
Kapadia:
Strong support at the Rs 3,200 level.
Confident of a recovery, but not a rally.
Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 661.1)
Sell
Mishra:
Recovery attempt fails to hold even over short-term averages.
Better approach is to take the loss and switch to Persistent Systems or Coforge.
Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 298.5)
Hold | Stop loss at Rs 290
Mishra:
The stock is seeing a rebound from the recent lows.
It is now hovering over long-term averages.
A decisive break above Rs 305 might trigger the next leg of growth.
Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 835)
Avoid for the short-term trade.
The stock will see multiple resistance points.
Wipro (CMP: Rs 271.30)
Hold | Stop loss Rs 268
Mishra:
Immediate resistance around Rs 270 has been taken out.
In the short term, it can inch towards Rs 290.
REC (CMP: Rs 354)
Hold
Mishra:
After a year of consolidation, downside seems capped.
REC preferred over Power Grid Corp.
