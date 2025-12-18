Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, IndiGo, Cipla, KPIT Tech, Max Healthcare, REC, JSW Cement — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, IndiGo, Cipla, KPIT Tech, Max Healthcare, REC, JSW Cement — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Indian Overseas Bank.

18 Dec 2025, 09:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Should you add shares of REC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cipla Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Shahina Mukadam, an independent market expert, and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 8,831)

Mukadam/Bohra: Buy/Sell/Hold

  • Add Bajaj Auto for current levels.

  • Hold it for two–three years.

  • Volumes are good.

  • Will benefit from rupee depreciation.

InterGlobe Aviation (CMP: Rs 5,115.5)

Mukadam: Avoid

  • Would avoid entering into it as of now.

  • Impact of the recent crisis is going to be negative.

  • Let the stock start moving up again.

  • Buy closer to the Rs 4,300–4,500 levels.

Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,498.9)

Bohra: Hold

  • Don't think averaging is a good idea.

  • Stock is under the 200-day moving average.

  • Selling is largely over because volumes on the downside have not been as bad.

  • Hold on the stock.

  • Medium-term stop loss and support zone for the stock is Rs 1,460.

KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,160.8)

Bohra: Sell

  • Is a sell call on our advisory.

  • Stock fell off the 200-day moving average and hasn't been able to cross above it.

  • Five attempts were made.

  • Selling pressure on the downside, still visible.

  • Only silver lining is the medium-term support zone at Rs 130 mark.

  • Faces resistance at higher levels.

Max Healthcare Institute (CMP: Rs 1,048.5)

Mukadam: Buy

  • Looks good, can enter the stock.

  • Done pretty well on quarterly numbers.

  • A good price to get in is Rs 950-1,000.

REC (CMP: Rs 337)

Mukadam: Buy On Dips

  • Buy it at lower levels.

  • Bit of ongoing consolidation going on.

  • Get in closer to Rs 315 levels.

  • Doing pretty well in terms of lending to energy-based companies.

  • Seeing some bit of softness coming in margins for the next couple of quarters.

JSW Cement (CMP: Rs 117)

Mukadam: Hold

  • Bit expensive in terms of valuation compared to peers.

  • With strong management at helm and very strong growth plans.

  • Can stay invested for the long term.

  • Better to buy at lower levels, closer to Rs 100 levels.

Indian Overseas Bank (CMP: Rs 34.08)

Mukadam: Sell

  • Better to exit and switch to other stocks like SBI.

  • Won't see any upsides in the next to three months

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

