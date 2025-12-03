Manipal Hospitals Said To File $1 Billion IPO In January

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. is planning to file for a $1 billion initial public offering in January, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the stage for the biggest such listing by a hospital operator in India.

The company is targeting a valuation of as much as $13 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares as well as an offer for sale by existing investors, they said, adding that final details may still change as discussions are ongoing.

The Bengaluru-based hospital chain is working with advisers including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Bank Ltd., and the local units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Group LLC on the potential sale, the people said.

A representative for Manipal as well as others banks that are said to be involved in the deal didn’t respond to requests for comments. JPMorgan and Axis Bank declined to comment.