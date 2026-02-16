Seven Workers Killed In Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire In Rajasthan; 10 Trapped

Seven workers were killed in chemical factory fire in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area in Rajasthan, officials told news agency PTI. The fire erupted at around 9:30 am, when nearly 20–25 workers were inside the factory.

Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly through the private industrial unit, engulfing a large portion of the facility, according to IANS. Several workers were able to flee to safety. Hwoever, 10 workers are still feared trapped, reported NDTV

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said the incident was first noticed during routine police patrolling. Police teams, firefighters, medical personnel, and administrative officials rushed to the spot and quickly cordoned off the area to support rescue operations.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly an hour and a half of operations. Officials have not yet identified the cause of the fire. Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh is leading the preliminary investigation on site. Senior district authorities, including the Superintendent of Police and the ADM, are also reviewing the situation. The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause and examine possible lapses in safety protocols.

