Brainbees Q1 Results: FirstCry Parent Narrows Net Loss As Margins Improve; Revenue Up Slightly

Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, reported a significant improvement in profitability in the first quarter of this fiscal, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 31 crore from Rs 46 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 1% year-on-year to Rs 2,106 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 1,863 crore in same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company reported a sharp improvement in operating profitability, with consolidated Ebitda rising 73.5% year-on-year to Rs 59 crore from Rs 34 crore. The Ebitda margin consequently expanded to 2.8% from 1.8% a year earlier.

Brainbees said it witnessed a sequential improvement in its year-on-year revenue growth rate, with Q1 FY27 recording its strongest revenue growth in the last seven quarters. The company said its initiatives across the offline channel continued to support growth, with gross merchandise value (GMV) from the offline business growing in the mid-teens during the quarter.

Brainbees expects the growth momentum to remain elevated in subsequent quarters, supported by ongoing initiatives across both its online and offline businesses.

ALSO READ: Honasa Consumer Q1 Results: Mamaearth Parent Posts Over 2x Jump In Profit; Margin Expands Sharply

The company's GMV increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 28,072 million in quarter ended June. Annual unique transacting customers also increased 10% to 11.8 million, indicating continued expansion in its customer base.

The company said the growth across its business channels, along with its ongoing initiatives, is expected to support structurally higher growth going forward. Brainbees' international business continued to deliver growth, with revenue increasing 12% year-on-year during the quarter under review.

The company said it remains focused on achieving sustainable growth while simultaneously improving profitability.

Adjusted Ebitda losses declined 22.3% year-on-year in quarter ended June, highlighting the company's efforts to improve operating efficiency even as it continues to invest in growth.

The improvement in Ebitda margin to 2.8% from 1.8% in the year-ago period reflects the progress in operating profitability.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.