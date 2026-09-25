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Borosil Share Price Jumps Over 5% After DGTR Recommends Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Glassware

The DGTR has recommended an anti-dumping duty of $1,526 per tonne on most covered imports from China. For a qualifying producer, Anhui Deli Glassware Group, the recommended duty stands at $703 per tonne.

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Borosil Share Price Jumps Over 5% After DGTR Recommends Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Glassware
The development is seen as positive for domestic manufacturers of borosilicate glassware.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Borosil share price jumped over 5% on Friday after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued its final findings in an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese borosilicate table and kitchen glassware.

The DGTR has recommended an anti-dumping duty of $1,526 per tonne on most covered imports from China. For a qualifying producer, Anhui Deli Glassware Group, the recommended duty stands at $703 per tonne.

The development is seen as positive for domestic manufacturers of borosilicate glassware, as higher duties could make Chinese imports more expensive in the Indian market.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Borosil share price rallied as much as 5.57% to Rs 274.70 apiece on the BSE following the report.

At 12:25 pm, Borosil shares were trading 1.48% higher at Rs 264.05 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here 

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