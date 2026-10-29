Bombay Coated IPO Opens: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

The steel processing centre aims to raise Rs 183.1 crore through a fresh issue of about 2.23 crore equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale component, meaning the entire issue proceeds will go to the company. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 78 to Rs 82 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 182 shares and in multiples thereafter.

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Anand Rathi Report

1. IPO dates

Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO opens for subscription today, October 29, 2026, and closes on November 2, 2026.

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2. IPO size

The steel processing centre company aims to raise Rs 183.1 crore through a fresh issue of about 2.23 crore equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale component, meaning the entire issue proceeds will go to the company.

3. Price Band

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 78 to Rs 82 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

4. Bid lot and minimum investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 182 shares and in multiples thereafter. At the upper price band of Rs 82, the minimum investment for one lot stands at Rs 14,924, before any applicable charges.

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5. Book-Running Lead Manager And Registrar:

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

6. Objectives of the issue

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, acquisition of capital equipment currently held under lease arrangements with Siemens Financial Services Private Limited, and general corporate purposes. It proposes to utilise approximately Rs 125 crore towards debt repayment.

7. Company financial

Bombay Coated and Special Steels reported

revenue from operations of Rs 1,266.8 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,055.7 crore in FY25 and Rs 755.3 crore in FY24.

Net profit stood at Rs 30.5 crore in FY26, against Rs 28.7 crore in FY25.

Ebitda increased to Rs 86.1 crore from Rs 74.1 crore during the same period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 397.1 crore and net profit of Rs 15.1 crore.

8. About the company

Bombay Coated and Special Steels is a steel processing centre engaged in converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products such as slit coils, embossed slit coils, blanks, embossed blanks and sheared blanks. The company operates as an intermediary between primary steel producers and end-users by providing precision slitting, cut-to-length, shearing and embossing services.

The company has built long-standing relationships with customers such as Haier Appliances India, IFB Refrigeration, Dixon Electro Manufacturing, Amber Enterprises, Western Refrigeration, PG Technoplast, EPack Durable and Kruger Ventilation Industries. The company traces its roots to 1983 when its promoter, Mr. Vijaykumar Himatrai Gupta, commenced operations as a steel trader under M/s. Bombay Steels.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had an aggregate installed steel processing capacity of 1,23,153 MTPA on a quarterly basis, with installed capacity growing at a CAGR of approximately 23.8% between Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2026.

9. Peer comparison

The company's listed peers include BMW Industries, Manaksia Coated Metals and Industries and Shiv Aum Steels.

10. IPO valuation

At the upper price band of Rs 82 per share, Bombay Coated and Special Steels is valued at 16.9 times FY26 earnings and 9.8 times FY26 EV/EBITDA. Its post-issue market capitalisation is estimated at approximately Rs 515.2 crore.

Anand Rathi considers the issue reasonably priced, supported by the company's revenue growth, expanding steel processing capacities and return on net worth of 25.1%.

Key risks and brokerage recommendation

The company faces risks from dependence on JSW Steel Coated Products for raw materials, customer concentration, steel price volatility and its exposure to the home and commercial appliances sector.

JSW accounted for approximately 86.7% of steel coil purchases in FY26, while the top 10 customers contributed around 71.3% of revenue.

Despite these risks, Anand Rathi has recommended 'Subscribe – Long Term', citing the company's established customer relationships, capacity expansion and growth prospects in steel processing.

Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:

Anand Rathi Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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