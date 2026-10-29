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Cholamandalam, Info Edge, SAIL Among 15 Stocks In HDFC Securities' Q2 Review; Check New Target Prices

Based on the share prices cited in this report, MedPlus Health Services offers the highest target-implied upside of up to 44%, followed by Route Mobile at 40% and Tanla Platforms at 36%.

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Cholamandalam, Info Edge, SAIL Among 15 Stocks In HDFC Securities' Q2 Review; Check New Target Prices
Cholamandalam, Tanla Platforms, SAIL, Piramal Pharma and more in focus after Q2 results
(Photo: Magnific)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
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Steel Authority Of India Ltd.
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Max Financial Services Ltd.
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Piramal Pharma Ltd
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Info Edge (India) Ltd.
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Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
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PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
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Bandhan Bank Ltd.
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City Union Bank Ltd.
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Home First Finance Company India Ltd
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Birlasoft Ltd.
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Medplus Health Services Ltd
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Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
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Route Mobile Ltd.
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HDFC Securities has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of 15 companies across banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, technology, steel and consumer businesses. The brokerage's latest assessment reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy loan growth, improving operating performance and business expansion supporting some companies, while margin pressures, subdued demand and regulatory concerns continue to weigh on others.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

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HDFC Securities has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of 15 companies across banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, technology, steel and consumer businesses. The brokerage's latest assessment reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy loan growth, improving operating performance and business expansion supporting some companies, while margin pressures, subdued demand and regulatory concerns continue to weigh on others.

In its report, HDFC Securities maintained Buy ratings on Info Edge (target price: Rs 1,475), Piramal Pharma (Rs 270), City Union Bank (Rs 270), Tanla Platforms (Rs 815) and MedPlus Health Services (Rs 880).

The brokerage retained Add ratings on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (target price: Rs 2,000), Steel Authority of India or SAIL (Rs 200), Max Financial Services (Rs 1,520), Star Health and Allied Insurance (Rs 650), PNB Housing Finance (Rs 1,220), Home First Finance Company India (Rs 1,260), Birlasoft (Rs 365) and Route Mobile (Rs 610).

ALSO READ | Adani Ports Q2 Review: MOFSL Retains Buy After Strong Quarter, Sees Up To 21% Upside; Check Target Price

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank and Bajaj Electricals retained Reduce ratings, with target prices of Rs 165 and Rs 320, respectively.

Overall, the brokerage maintained five Buy, eight Add and two Reduce recommendations across the 15 stocks. Based on the share prices cited in its report, MedPlus Health Services offers the highest target-implied upside of approximately 44%, followed by Route Mobile at 40% and Tanla Platforms at 36%. These figures reflect the brokerage's target prices rather than guaranteed returns.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Sec Q2 Results.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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