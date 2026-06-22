BSE-Listed Small-Cap Stock Soars 17% On AI Collaboration Talks With Elon Musk's SpaceX

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged over 17% on Monday, June 22, after the company informed the stock exchanges that it is evaluating preliminary business opportunities in the artificial intelligence space with Elon Musk's SpaceX International Ltd. In a filing to BSE, Blue Cloud Softech said it is exploring non-binding opportunities related to AI technology with SpaceX. The domestic equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip on Friday. NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.5% to 24,133.70, while Sensex gained 0.6%, or 421 points, to 77, 223.78.

On Monday, shares of the small-cap stock, which currently trades under Rs 50, opened at Rs 18.55 and surged nearly 19% to hit an intraday high of Rs 21.67 apiece on the BSE. Shares of Blue Cloud Softech last traded 16.78% higher at Rs 21.09 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.59% rise in the BSE 30-share Sensex. The small-cap AI stock has soared 16% in five days and 14% in one month. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,592.01 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Blue Cloud Softech in talks with SpaceX

Blue Cloud Softech said both parties have established a framework for exchanging information to facilitate discussions and assess potential areas of collaboration. The company said the move aligns with its strategy of exploring opportunities in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation.

However, Blue Cloud Softech clarified that the discussions remain preliminary and non-binding. It said the talks do not create any obligation for either party to enter into a transaction, joint venture, investment, partnership or any definitive agreement. Any potential collaboration, if pursued, will be subject to due diligence, mutual agreement, regulatory approvals and the execution of final documentation, the company added in its statement.

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