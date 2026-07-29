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Birlasoft Still Finding Its Footing, Says IDBI Capital; Downgrades Rating After Q1 Results — Check Revised Target Price

Birlasoft's revenue grew a modest 0.3% CC QoQ, with dollar revenue flattish at $145.2 million, a marked contrast to peers like Coforge which posted double-digit growth, adds the brokerage.

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Birlasoft Still Finding Its Footing, Says IDBI Capital; Downgrades Rating After Q1 Results — Check Revised Target Price
According to the brokerage, Birlasoft's June-quarter performance reflected a company that is stabilising but still facing growth challenges.
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Birlasoft Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Shares of Birlasoft Ltd. may remain in focus after IDBI Capital downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and revised its target price to Rs 336, citing limited revenue visibility, continued weakness in key verticals and the absence of formal management guidance despite a healthy deal pipeline.

The revised target price implies an upside potential of about 12% from the current market price of Rs 300. 

According to the brokerage, Birlasoft's June-quarter performance reflected a company that is stabilising but still facing growth challenges. Revenue rose just 0.3% QoQ in constant currency terms, while dollar revenue remained largely flat at $145.2 million, significantly lagging some faster-growing mid-tier IT peers.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Captial Birlasoft Q1.pdf
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ALSO READ: Varun Beverages Gets Lower Target Price After Q1, But Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish — Here's Why

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